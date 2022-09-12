Prep Sports High Five — September 5-10

Each week during the fall, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Lucas Anderson, Bloomer: The junior ran to victory on his home course Thursday, winning the Bloomer invitational with a time of 17 minutes, 6.8 seconds to finish in front of teammate Anders Michaelsen with the Blackhawks also winning the team championship in convincing fashion. Anderson is a two-time Division 2 state championships qualifier and finished 36th last year at state. Bloomer runs this week at invitationals at Rice Lake on Tuesday and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Thursday.

Makya Hetherington, Cornell: The junior had a versatile effort for the Chiefs volleyball team in Thursday’s straight set victory in New Auburn. Hetherington had 15 assists, seven digs and six kills as the two-time defending East Lakeland Conference champion Chiefs improved to 4-0 in league competition. Cornell plays at Lake Holcombe on Tuesday before playing a quad in Auburndale on Thursday.

Paige Steinmetz, Chi-Hi: The junior led the Cardinal volleyball team in Saturday’s Merrill Invitational victory. Steinmetz had a team-high 33 kills and nine aces to go with 27 digs as the state-ranked Cardinals won all four of their matchups on the day. Chi-Hi hosts Rice Lake on Thursday before playing in a two-day tournament in Hopkins, Minn. on Friday and Saturday.

Dale Tetrault, McDonell: The senior had a big night in defeat for the Macks football team on Friday versus Owen-Withee at Dorais Field. The wide receiver caught 15 passes for 122 yards and two scores in McDonell’s 44-25 loss to the Blackhawks. Tetrault has 27 catches for 390 yards and five scores through three games. McDonell hosts Bruce on Saturday to start Central Wisconsin West Conference play.

Peter Weir, Cadott: The senior started the week by winning the Stanley-Boyd Cross Country Invitational on Thursday with a time of 17:51.8 seconds. Weir followed up one day later by kicking four extra points for the football team in a 36-28 overtime loss at Turtle Lake. Weir advanced to the Division 3 state cross country championships a season ago. Cadott returns to action on Tuesday at an invitational in Neillsville.