Prep Sports Notebook: Bloomer's Schwarzenberger adding strength, scoring versatility to his game

Domanyck Schwarzenberger emerged as one of the top shooters in Chippewa County boys basketball a season ago for Bloomer.

As a sophomore, Schwarzenberger averaged close to 13 points per game and shot 40 percent from 3-point range as a young gun on a Blackhawk team full of experience.

Now with much of that experience gone, Schwarzenberger has taken over as the team’s go-to option and is diversifying his scoring ability to take another step forward to start his junior campaign. Schwarzenberger leads Chippewa County in scoring at 27.8 points per game following Friday’s 57-54 victory over Eau Claire Regis.

Schwarzenberger scored 26 points in the win over the Ramblers, the third time in four games he’s scored at least 26 points.

“Scoring comes so easily to him and he’s really a quiet scorer too,” Bloomer coach Greg Van Grunsven said of Schwarzenberger after the win over Regis. “He’s just is playing at a wonderful level for us right now.”

Schwarzenberger scored the last nine points of the first half to help the Blackhawks overcome a 28-21 deficit and take a 34-30 lead into the locker room. In the second half he scored nine straight points for his team to help fight off a Regis rally. Evan Rogge added 14 points while Jonah Bleskacek had eight points.

“My coach and my teammates put me in a great spot to succeed,” Schwarzenberger said of his early success. “I can’t do much without them so you’ve got to give credit to them too.”

Schwarzenberger’s season started with a 33-point effort in a 54-50 loss at Colfax on Dec. 1. The 6-foot-3 junior guard shot 10-of-19 from the field in the loss including a 5-for-8 effort from 3-point range while pulling down eight rebounds. Nine days later Schwarzenberger scored 32 points as the ‘Hawks beat Boyceville 51-39 at the Northwest Tipoff Classic in Menomonie. Schwarzenberger shot 7 of 20 for the game, but did much of his damage at the free throw line where he was 15-for-18. He was also 8-for-11 from the charity stripe in a 20-point effort in last Tuesday’s 52-27 win at Cadott to open Western Cloverbelt play.

Being stronger and more aggressive at getting to the basket was a point of emphasis in the offseason for Schwarzenberger, who is shooting 78 percent (42-for-54) from the free throw line through four games.

“I tried to make an improvement after last year,” Schwarzenberger said, “I thought I was a little one sided on three. So just getting bigger and strong and faster and then creating that contact is (something I) sometime try to focus on.”

An inexperienced Bloomer team enters Tuesday’s road game at Barron on a 3-game winning streak and will host McDonell in a battle of teams still unbeaten in Western Cloverbelt action on Thursday.

Get to the line

The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team enters Tuesday’s home game against Bruce unbeaten in the East Lakeland Conference and having won three of its last four games.

The Chieftains (3-2, 2-0) are one half game behind New Auburn and Prairie Farm each at 3-0. Lake Holcombe’s one loss in that stretch is a 54-49 defeat at Prentice and so far this season the Chieftains have shown a knack for getting to the free throw line.

Lake Holcombe has attempted 132 free throws in five games, one attempt behind Cadott for the most in the conference with the Hornets having played three additional games. The Chieftains have attempted at least 20 free throws in four of their five games and at least 33 in each of the last two games. Lake Holcombe shot 24-for-40 in a 68-59 win over Winter on Dec. 9 and 16-for-33 in last Tuesday’s 43-38 win at Flambeau.

For three

The aforementioned Trojans girls basketball team is off to a 5-1 start overall after beating Clayton 35-33 last Friday in New Auburn.

The lone loss so far for New Auburn came to still unbeaten Cadott 67-19 on Nov. 17 and since then the Trojans have won five in a row with tough defense. No team has scored more than 33 points against New Auburn since the opener.

The six-game start is the best for the program since winning five of its first six games to open the 2005-06 season. The Trojans have been successful with an old school offense focused on shots close to the basket. New Auburn has made just one 3-pointer in its first six games and that came from Aliya North in Friday’s win over the Bears.

New Auburn plays at Cornell on Tuesday.

History nearby

Wrestling history will be taking place with a team just outside Chippewa County lines on Thursday when Eau Claire North faces Nekoosa/Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in what is said to be the first girls only wrestling team dual in state history.

The two teams meet in Nekoosa and is the latest step in the quickly growing sport of girls wrestling in Wisconsin. Last season the WIAA sanctioned its first girls state individual wrestling tournament in La Crosse on Jan. 29 and this season the boys and girls state individual tournaments will be held together at the Kohl Center in Madison on Feb. 23-25, 2023.

