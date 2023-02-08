Seven standout McDonell athletes made their commitments to continue with sports in college during a ceremony on Wednesday afternoon at McDonell.

Dale Tetrault, Malaki Suckerman, Eddie Mittermeyer, Marley Hughes, Andrew Bauer, Ben Biskupski and Paul Pfeifer were recognized as they will continue with their respective sports at the next level beginning this fall in college.

Tetrault will stay close to home as he joins the UW-Eau Claire football program and new head coach Rob Erickson. During his time with the Macks football program, Tetrault became the state’s career leader in 8-man receptions as he caught 60 passes for 1,041 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 177 yards and four scores on the ground. Tetrault earned Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State First Team and All-Region and was named the Central Wisconsin West Conference Offensive Player of the Year and was a first team All-CWWC selection at wide receiver and defensive back.

It’s been a busy week for Tetrault, who attended the all-state banquet last weekend and met the new Blugolds coach on Tuesday evening. The chance to play for UW-Eau Claire is something Tetrault has wanted for a long time, and Wednesday’s signing was the culmination of that path.

“It feels great,” Tetrault said of signing. “I’m glad to have this step of my life over and then be able to move onto the next step next year at UW-Eau Claire.”

Suckerman will join Tetrault on the gridiron in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference as he joins the UW-Platteville program for coach Ryan Munz. The 6-foot-3, 325-pound lineman will join the Pioneers after earning All-Central Wisconsin West Conference honors along the offensive line this past season for the Macks.

“I’m feeling really, really good,” Suckerman said. “I wanted to play college football since I was a kid, since I started playing in fourth grade. But it feels really good to officially be a Pioneer.”

Tetrault and Suckerman will clash in the coming years in the WIAC and give a growing Macks program some good representation in the powerhouse Division III conference fresh off McDonell’s first outright conference championship since 1997.

Mittermeyer will head north to Superior to join the UW-Superior men’s basketball program. The Yellowjackets play in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference for coach Greg Polkowski. Mittermeyer enters Thursday’s game at Stanley-Boyd leading the top-ranked Macks with 21.6 points per game while shooting 46.9% from 3-point range with a state-high 90 3-pointers and was a second-team All-Western Cloverbelt selection a season ago.

“I just like the area,” Mittermeyer said of the decision. “The coach, he just really invited me in really well. I just connected really quickly.”

Mittermeyer’s Macks are tied with Fall Creek for first in the Western Cloverbelt and were ranked first in Division 5 in the latest WisSports.net state coaches poll and Associated Press state poll, and the senior said his primary goal is to help his team get to the state tournament in Madison.

Hughes will head for La Crosse to play for the Viterbo women’s basketball team for coach Lionel Jones. The V-Hawks play in the North Star Athletic Association as a part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics organization. Hughes was a two-sport standout for the Macks girls basketball and volleyball team and entered Tuesday’s game at Bloomer third on the team in scoring (12.2 points per game), second in rebounds (4.8), first in assists (6.4) and third in steals per game (2.6).

“It feels amazing,” Hughes said. “It was up in the air, and that stressed me out a little bit. But now that I have it, it feels amazing.”

The Macks clinched the program’s first outright Western Cloverbelt title with a win at Bloomer on Tuesday, just the second league title of any kind in program history and first since the late 1980s. With the girls basketball postseason fast approaching, Hughes is ready to do what she can to help the Macks make a push for a third straight trip to state.

Two members of the McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf team will take their talents to the next level with Bauer and Biskupski. Bauer heads for Menomonie to join the UW-Stout men’s golf program for coach Andrew Delong. Bauer was a part of the Saints’ Cloverbelt Conference and Division 2 regional championship squad, finishing first in the final Cloverbelt individual standings and advanced to sectionals individually.

“I fit in best with the guys there and I had a really good bond with the coach and that was super important to me,” Bauer said of UW-Stout.

Biskupski will also be heading to Viterbo to join the V-Hawks’ men’s golf team with coach Jim Socha. Biskupski was also a member of the McDonell/Regis regional and regional championship teams and made his second trip to the Division 2 state individual championships a season ago where he finished tied for 25th place overall. Biskupski was tied for 19th at the state championships in 2021.

“It feels really good,” Biskupski said. “I’m happy about my decision, and I look forward to spending the next four years with my team.”

With their futures secure, both Bauer and Biskupski said their biggest goals for this upcoming boys golf season is to help the McDonell/Regis program get to state as a team and contend for a championship for a Saints program that finished two strokes out of a team advancement position in 2022.

Pfeifer will be joining Suckerman in Plateville, but as a part of the Pioneer cross country and track and field programs under head Tom Antczak. Pfeifer started his senior season strong as he helped the Macks cross country team win a Division 3 sectional title and finish ninth at state where he took 44th individually after finishing second individually at sectionals.

Pfeifer chose UW-Platteville because of its strong engineering program and is also eager to compete in the WIAC after finishing out his prep career with the McDonell track and field team this spring, when the senior is expected to be a heavy hitter for the Macks in distance events.

“I’m super excited,” Pfeifer said. “I think it’s going to be like the best season I’ve ever had. It’s going to be the most fun for sure.”