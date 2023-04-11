Warmer weather means track and field teams will soon be competing outside after the conclusion of the indoor season.

Chippewa County teams have many athletes capable of lengthy and successful postseason pushes. Here’s some to watch:

Teagen Becker,

Stanley-BoydThe senior is known for her work on the basketball court but is also an accomplished jumper, winning a Division 2 regional championship in the high jump a season ago.

Zack Boes, Stanley-BoydThe sophomore continued a tradition of strong Oriole pole vaulting in advancing to the Division 2 state championships a season ago. The 2022 regional champion will look to get back and move up the ladder this year.

Benjamin Cihasky, Chi-HiThe junior was a part of the team’s Big Rivers runner-up 3,200-meter relay last year and is already showing his ability in distance races this year, winning the 800 at the Stout Elite meet on March 31.

Christian Crumbaker, Chi-HiThe senior advanced to Division 1 state in the triple jump a season ago and will lead the Cards in the jumps, open sprints and relays before heading to college to compete for UW-La Crosse.

Andrew Gotham,

New AuburnThe sophomore capped capped a strong first season of throwing by taking seventh in the shot put at Division 3 sectionals. Gotham swept East Lakeland titles in the shot put and discus in 2022.

Isabelle Keck, McDonell

The senior is coming off a stellar gymnastics season for the Chi-Hi/McDonell co-op and could contend for a Division 3 state spot in the jumps and pole vault. Keck was sixth in the pole vault at sectionals last spring.

Ava Krista, Chi-Hi

The sophomore is already a Division 1 state qualifier and closing in on the school record in the triple jump after a leap of 36-feet, 3-inches and will be a contender for the Cardinals in the jumps.

Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott

The junior edged out teammate Jaycee Stephens for the Western Cloverbelt championship in the 100 hurdles last year before advancing to sectionals where she finished seventh.

Danielle Latz, Bloomer

The junior is coming off a trip to the Division 2 state championships in the high jump where she tied for seventh. Latz leads a strong jump group for the Blackhawks and is coming off a torn ACL suffered in the leadup to the girls basketball season.

Emma Lechleitner, Cornell/LH

The junior was a heartbeat away from the Division 3 state championships in the 300 hurdles following a fifth-place finish at sectionals. Lechleitner will also team up with Lauren Samardzich, Marcella Boehm and Haily Duffy in several relays that could challenge for state.

Anders Michaelsen, Bloomer

The junior has been on the verge of advancing to the Division 2 state championships with his teammates in distance events in recent years. Last year Michaelsen was fifth in the 800 at sectionals and also teamed with Lucas Anderson, Jaden Ryan and Gavin Gehring to take fifth in the 3,200 relay, just .04 seconds behind fourth.

Paul Pfeifer, McDonell

The senior put together a stellar fall for the Macks cross country team and will aim to carry that over into this spring’s distance races. Pfeifer was second in the 3,200 at the UW-Stout Blue Devil invitational on March 21.

Isabel Rubenzer, Bloomer

The junior is another strong Bloomer jumper, finishing sixth at Division 2 sectionals in the triple jump. Rubenzer has another spring of double duty, as she can also be seen helping the Bloomer softball team when he’s not in the pit.

Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi

Any discussion of Chippewa County track and field starts with the four-time state champion. Sandvig is the defending Division 1 champ in the 100, 200 and 400 and will look to end her senior career with a bang (and even more titles and records) before moving onto Iowa State University.

Avery Turany, Cornell/LH

The senior and teammate Dylan Bowe just missed the Division 3 state championships in the pole vault after taking fifth and sixth, respectively, at sectionals. Turany and Bowe will also help anchor a boys team that finished third in the East Lakeland last year.

Peter Weir, Cadott

The senior will be a fixture in the Cloverbelt Conference race in distance races after taking 27th at last fall’s Division 3 state cross country championships. Weir will also be pulling double duty this spring as the leader of the boys golf team.