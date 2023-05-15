RICE LAKE — It had been a while since either the Chi-Hi boys or girls track and field team won a Big Rivers Conference team title.

Both teams made up for lost time on Monday as the boys and girls swept the team crowns at the Big Rivers championships at Pug Lund Field.

The boys won their first title since 2001 in a tight battle, scoring 111 points to edge out Eau Claire Memorial and New Richmond (107) and Menomonie (105) in a fight that went down to the final lap of the final race.

The girls claimed their first championship since 1992 with a late push to score 154.5 points and best Rice Lake (141) atop the standings.

“We had to have everything kinda fall in line and people do their job and we had unexpected places where we weren’t thinking about and all of a sudden we got some points where we didn’t think we would," Chi-Hi coach Becky Nette said.

The boys entered the final event of the evening trailing Eau Claire Memorial by four points (105-101) needing a victory in the 1,600-meter relay and some help. The team of Ethan Faschingbauer, Benjamin Cihasky, Mason Howard and Samuel Hebert took care of business, winning the four-lap race in three minutes and 26.89 seconds while the Old Abes were seventh.

The Cardinals entered the race as the top-seeded team and backed that time up to win by more than two seconds over New Richmond.

“Fasch put us in a good position," Cihasky said of the team's leadoff runner Faschingbauer. "I knew coming down the final stretch I passed a Menomonie guy and I knew if I gave it to Howie he’d clean it up and that’s exactly what we did.”

The Cardinals were in the lead by the time Howard made the final baton pass to Hebert and the senior Howard had all the confidence in the world the sophomore Hebert would close the deal.

“Sam had a great day today and I knew he was going to come down and run a great time," Howard said.

Hebert also won the 400 in 50.35 seconds with Faschingbauer second for 18 big points in the team standings. Cihasky, Howard, Mason Fredrickson and Jake Mason teamed up to win the 3,200 relay in 8:18.71 to start the day on the track.

“We were super confident," Howard said of entering the final race. "It’s was really (a) lets have fun type of thing. (For) me and Ben both it’s a three-race day so legs are kinda Jell-O but everybody cheering for us that makes it a lot better.”

The girls team mounted a late rally of its own, trailing the hometown Warriors by double digits before the points started rolling with late efforts in the pole vault, triple jump and 1,600 relay. Chi-Hi had three of the top-six girls pole vault finishers as Natalie Schueller led the way by taking third at 9-feet, 6-inches behind River Falls' Kayleigh Volkman (10-3) and Hudson's Karin Crim (9-9) with Grace Gugel fourth and Natalee Weiss sixth. Those three combined to score 14 points towards the winning total.

Sophomore Ava Krista won the triple jump for the Cardinals with a best leap of 35-2 with Madison Hunt fourth (33-2.5) to add 15 more points and put the girls back out front entering the final event.

“I didn’t think the pole vaulters knew how important their points were and we had three pole vaulters in there and they each had to do their job and along with triple jump too we were waiting for triple jump scores," Nette said. "So between triple jump and pole vault they did their job and then all of a sudden we knew what we had to do in the 4x4.”

What the team of Susan Bergeman, Lydia Martin, Jada Wood and Emma-Lyn Stephenson had to do was deliver a strong finish and the group did just that, taking third in 4:23.62 behind New Richmond (4:14.05) and Hudson (4:22.68) with Rice Lake taking sixth to squash any hope of a late Warrior rally.

Overall the girls won six total events including four by senior phenom Brooklyn Sandvig as the Iowa State University signee swept the sprints and won the long jump. Sandvig won the 100 in 11.80 with teammates Olivia Sedlacek (fourth) and Taylor Mosher (sixth) scoring in the finals. Sandvig and Sedlacek were first and third, respectively, in the 200 with Sandvig timing in at 24.30 while the two-time defending Division 1 400 state champion won that event as well in 54.62 with Sedlacek third and Martin fifth.

“We definitely have a big freshman class and they’re shining through the stars. They were incredible," Sandvig said. "We have a lot of speed coming up especially on our sprinter side and our distance side as well. It’s incredible to see our track team is growing not as better but as a family.”

Sandvig, Krista and Hunt earned three of the top-five spots in the long jump with Sandvig's winning effort of 18-5.5 followed by Krista in third and Hunt taking fifth. Sandvig was named the meet's girls track MVP for her efforts in the sprints.

Krista was also third in the high jump with Martin sixth. Ava Reuter finished fourth in the shot put while two other relays were third — the 800 team of Mosher, Hunt, Wood and Stephenson and the 3,200 team of Noelle Simetkosky, Bergeman, Libby Spitz and Abby Merconti. Allison Widiker came home sixth in the 100 hurdles, Merconti was sixth in the 800 and Jordan Chen was sixth in the 3,200.

The boys won three events but also had several strong finishes to use its depth to claim the program's third league title of the 21st century after the team went back-to-back in 2000 and 2001.

Kansas Smith and Christian Crumbaker finished second and third, respectively, in the triple jump with Smith (44-1.75) taking the runner-up spot. Jack Zwiefelhofer and Solomon Mason were 3-4 in the 300 hurdles while Cihasky and Howard were 3-4 in the 800 with Fredrickson seventh. Thomas Clary scored points in both throw events after taking third in the shot put and fifth in the discus. Jackson LeMay took fourth in the 100 and was fifth in the 200, Mason came home sixth in the 110 hurdles with teammates Ethan Fleming and Zwiefelhofer seventh and ninth, respectively.

Collin Clary was seventh in the pole vault while the 800 relay team of Jackson Bohland, Smith, LeMay and Carter Bowe was fourth.

The two team wins mark the first time since 1991 where both boys and girls took league titles. The girls broke a Hudson stranglehold on the crown as the Raiders won the previous six Big Rivers titles with no spring season contested in 2020.

Last year Sandvig had a historic effort at the Big Rivers championships in Menomonie, winning titles in the same events with efforts that each ranked 11th or better in state history according to Wisconsin Track Online's All-Time Top 50 List. The senior was in the same ballpark as those times and distances Monday but now has more to celebrate. The boys and girls finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in team competition a year ago.

Monday night they left Rice Lake all as champions.

“I’ve been on this team for a while and just watching them grow through the years and get better overall is just an amazing sight to see and watching them finish strong like that was so incredibly awesome, especially with the whole team cheering on from the sidelines," Sandvig said. "It was definitely a sight to see.”

Chi-Hi opens the postseason next Monday with Division 1 regionals in Hudson.

IN PHOTOS: Chi-Hi track and field wins boys and girls Big Rivers Conference team championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23 Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-15-23