Thomas Clary is picking up right where he left off.

The Chi-Hi senior has started the track and field season strong in throws with big goals for the spring.

Clary finished second in the shot put and third in the discus at Tuesday's Chi-Hi triangular, the first outdoor meet of the season for the Cardinals. The senior had a best toss of 53-feet, 3.5-inches in the shot put to finish behind Eau Claire Memorial's Theodore Chumas (52-6.5) and was third in his first discus competition of the season at 115-1 behind Eau Claire North's Brady Jensen (117-2) and Chumas (116-2).

“The biggest thing we’ve seen with Thomas is consistency this year," Chi-Hi throws coach Matt Petska said. "Last year he’d have one big throw and two throws that were off. This year especially with the indoor every throw has progressed and gotten better.”

Clary had already reached the 50-foot mark in the shot put prior to Tuesday, unleashing a toss of 50-6.25 inches at the Stout Elite meet on March 31 in Menomonie. Clary's top toss (and his first of the day to hit 50 feet) came on his last toss, an effort that put the senior in front. But the lead didn't last long as Athens senior Aiden Janke answered Clary's throw with a heave of 53-10 to give the defending Division 3 state champion the victory.

“I didn’t know where I was going to land," Clary said of his start. "I took a break from the lifting and explosive stuff but I came back and I threw 50 feet and I’m hoping that I’m going to continue chasing up the ranks of the Chi-Hi leaderboard.”

Clary said he likes the camaraderie of the throw events, challenging himself against strong opponents while also talking with those competitors as meets go.

A year ago Clary's top shot put toss was 47 feet, coming at the Big Rivers Conference championships where he finished sixth. He had the top discus toss in Chippewa County a season ago with a throw of 129-01 in late April at the Rice Lake invite.

Clary went on to advance to Division 1 sectionals a season ago in the discus, finishing eighth in Marshfield. That experience taught Clary the importance of staying calm in the face off a pressure-packed environment.

“He’s an athlete all around," Petska said of Clary. "He’s one of those guys that anything he touches or does that’s athletic he excels in. Anywhere from playing kickball or big base for fun to on the football field, on the track. I think it has a lot to do with the competitive spirit that’s in him.”

As an All-Big Rivers Conference first team linebacker last fall, the 230-pound Clary had 69 total tackles in helping to anchor a strong Cardinal defense. Clary credited his football technique for helping him with his throws. Clary played all around the lineup on the gridiron for the Cards early in his high school career before a COVID episode with the linebacking group moved him back to his original position.

“I’ve definitely learned a lot from all the upperclassmen and definitely bringing the hips through football has helped tremendously with shot and discus," Clary said.

Petska believes Clary can keep climbing up the 50s with his distances in the shot put and both Clary and his coach believe a trip to the Division 1 state championships in La Crosse is a possibility.

“I’m going to try to keep chasing upper 50s and then hopefully I can make it to state through sectionals this year," Clary said.

Elsewhere for the Cardinals at Tuesday's triangular, the team won 20 total events. The girls 800-meter relay team of Olivia Sedlacek, Emma-lyn Stephenson, Madison Hunt and Brooklyn Sandvig set a new school record with a time of one minute, 44.71 seconds to beat the previous record of 1:45.1. Sandvig also won the 100 (11.75) and 200 (24.23) dashes with Sedlacek, Hunt and Taylor Mosher finished second, fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 200.

Susan Bergeman won the 1,600 (6:04.00), Leah Martin was victorious in the high jump (5-1) with Ella Spaeth fourth, Natalie Schueller took first in the pole vault (8-6) with Grace Gugel second and Natalee Weiss fourth. Ava Krista swept the long jump (15-11.5) and triple jump (35-5) and Ava Reuter won the shot put (31-3.5). The 400 relay team of Leah Martin, Mosher, Spaeth and Jada Wood won in 53.75 and the 1,600 team of Sedlacek, Lydia Martin, Bergeman and Stephenson was first in 4:27.91.

Allison Widiker was second in the 100 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles, Mosher was second in the 100 and Lydia Martin took second in the 400. Reuter and Macy Gokey took second and fifth, respectively, in the discus and Hunt and Tomczak were fourth and fifth in the triple jump.

Solomon Mason won both the 110 (16.75) and 300 (43.42) hurdles with Simon Fish second in both and Ethan Fleming fifth in the 110. Mason Howard won the 800 (2:01.61), beating out teammates Benjamin Cihasky in second and Jake Mason in third. Those three runners teamed up with Mason Fredrickson to win the 3,200 relay in 8:52.74. Christian Crumbaker won the triple jump (41-7) with Kansas Smith second while Smith won the long jump in 20-0.5. Nathan Meinen had the top high jump (6-2) while the 800 (Jackson Bohland, Jackson LeMay, Jack Zwiefelhofer, Xander Neal in 1:38.40) and 400 (Adam McNamara, Neal, Wesley Tanzer, Owen King in 47.50) relays were each first.

Collin Clary was runner-up in the high jump and the 1,600 relay team of Caleb Clark, Caleb Wiener, Owen Hediger and Brik Shaurette was also second. LeMay took third in the 100 while Samuel Hebert and Grant Von Haden were third and fifth, respectively, in the 400.

The Chi-Hi girls were first in team scoring with 118.5 points to best Eau Claire Memorial (92.5) and Eau Claire North (39). The Chi-Hi boys were second (101) with Eau Claire Memorial first (114.5) and Eau Claire North third (39.5).

