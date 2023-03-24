MENOMONIE — Brooklyn Sandvig started her senior track and field season the same way she ended her junior campaign.

Fast.

The Chi-Hi senior Sandvig sprinted to victory in the 400-meter dash on Friday afternoon at the Large Schools Northern Badger Classic at UW-Stout. Sandvig won the event with a time of 57.42 seconds, winning by more than five seconds while setting a new meet record with the time.

Sandvig was victorious over New Richmond's Ceanna Dietz (1:02.87) and Bloomington Jefferson (Minn.)'s Megan Schrooten (1:03.96) with her time also crushing the previous meet record of 59.52 by River Falls' Katie Kolpin set in 2001. A four-time state champion overall, Sandvig is the two-time defending Division 1 state champion in the 400.

The senior's performance was just one of many strong efforts by the Cardinals girls team Friday. Overall the girls team won three events as Maddie Hunt and Ava Krista also finished at the top of their respective events. Hunt was victorious in the high jump with a height of 5-feet, 2-inches to best Rochester Mayo (Minn.)'s Jadyn Lester (5-0) for first with Chi-Hi teammate Leah Martin finishing in ninth place. Krista leaped to victory in the triple jump with a best leap of 32-2.5 to claim victory by nearly a foot over Holmen's Maya Amundson (34-2.75).

Jordan Chen was runner-up in the 3,200 in 12:49.57 behind Holmen's Sabrina Lechnir (12:05.92) while Olivia Sedlacek and Emma-lyn Stephenson finished third and 10th, respectively, in the 200. Krista was also sixth in the long jump, Natalie Schueller and Grace Gugel tied for seventh in the pole vault and the 1,600 relay team of Abby Merconti, Sedlacek, Stephenson and Jada Wood came home eighth. As a team the Chi-Hi girls were third with 50 points, trailing Osceola (73) and Amery (61).

Teagen Becker tied for fourth in the high jump to lead the Stanley-Boyd girls and Janelle Schesel was 11th in the 800 as the Orioles were 20th with 4.5 points.

Thomas Clary led the Chi-Hi boys team by finishing second in the shot put, unleashing a toss of 49-7 to finish runner-up to D.C. Everest's Cole Stevens (57-3). Mason Howard finished fourth in the 800, Jake Mason came home sixth in the 1,600 and Collin Clary tied for ninth in the pole vault as the Cardinals were 11th with 16 points as Rochester Mayo (67.5) edged D.C. Everest (65.5) for the top team spot.

Lucas Walker finished fourth in the 1,600 to lead the Oriole boys with a time of 4:52.67. Zack Boes tied for seventh in the pole vault and Cameron Kohls was tied for ninth in the high jump as Stanley-Boyd took 17th (6.5).

