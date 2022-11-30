Prep Track and Field: Chi-Hi's Sandvig signs with Iowa State University

To call the last two years of Brooklyn Sandvig's life a whirlwind might be an understatement.
Within a 20-month span, Sandvig went from a track and field unknown to a nationwide star who will now get the chance to take her talents to the next level as the Chi-Hi senior signed her letter of intent on Wednesday to compete in track and field at Iowa State University. She did so exactly 19 months after her first prep track and field meet in April of 2021.
The senior signed in front of family and friends, all of whom Sandvig said were vital to her success along the way.
“I’m happy where I’m going, and I’m glad I have people backing me up," Sandvig said. "I have a giant support system, so I’m just happy to be here.”
Sandvig exploded onto the prep track and field scene as a sophomore in 2021, when she set two school records in her first-ever varsity meet. Her domination continued on the way to four Big Rivers Conference, regional and sectional championships in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes and long jump. At her first Division 1 state track and field championships, Sandvig edged out Waunakee's Sarah Bova and Chloe Larsen with a tumble at the finish line to win the 400 while finishing third in the 100 and 200 and fifth in the long jump.
She followed that up as a junior by sweeping the sprint championships and finishing fourth in the long jump at the state championships. Earlier in her junior season, Sandvig had a landmark performance at the Big Rivers Conference championships on May 16 in four victories with all four of her efforts ranking 11th or better in state history in the Wisconsin Track Online State All-Time Top 50 List. When she wasn't dominating on the track for the Cardinals in the spring, Sandvig ran with the Milwaukee Mustangs AAU club team including at the AAU Junior Olympic Games. It was during her AAU competition Sandvig said she learned the importance of honing her running form and technique.
“It’s a pretty huge accomplishment and you can definitely tell that she is very passionate about what she does," Chi-Hi coach Becky Nette said of Sandvig.
Chi-Hi junior Brooklyn Sandvig earned a clean sweep in the Division 1 sprint events on Saturday at the state track and field meet in La Crosse, winning titles in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes.
Sandvig had no shortage of Division I suitors when it came to where she would compete in college. She started with a top 10 list and narrowed it down based on her criteria of finding a school with a similar experience to what she's had in Chippewa Falls — a place with a family atmosphere where should would want to be, have fun and be able to compete with and against the best.
That home ultimately ended up being in the Ames, Iowa, as a Cyclone where the combination of school, team and community made for the right fit.
“I really liked the teachers there and the community," Sandvig said. "I loved the small town, it’s quite nice and they have these Cys all of the place, like little birds, they’re cool to find. The coach and the team there is super nice. I appreciated how they brought me under their wings right away.”
She hasn't decided on her major but wants to pursue something in the science field. With the Cyclones, Sandvig would like to stay with sprints but may also venture out into some mid-distance events.
Sandvig is a three-sport athlete also as a member of the Chi-Hi cross country and girls basketball teams and said it was important to her to stay in all those sports even as her schedule got busier with track travel and activities.
“I personally believe that keeping up with cross country and basketball make me a better track athlete," Sandvig said. "Not only does it hold me accountable with keeping in shape, but I have to do school work and sports so it keeps me ready for track when that season comes.”
The last few weeks have been busy for Sandvig as she has traveled around the country visiting schools. But now with her future locked up, she can focus on finishing her senior season as strong as possible. In the spring, that means returning to the track to improve on her personal best times and strive for more championships.
But just as important to Sandvig is her role as a leader as she wants to form stronger bonds on the team and work with a large incoming freshmen class to show them what it takes to compete and win.
“It’ll be exciting, and I’m excited for all the freshmen coming out," Sandvig said. "I hear there’s a lot more girls coming out, and I’m excited to break some more records with some relay teams.”
Chi-Hi's Brooklyn Sandvig stands atop the podium after winning the Division 1 200-meter dash at the WIAA state track and field championships on Saturday afternoon in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG
Menomonie junior Jayden Williams stands on the podium after finishing second place in the Division 1 triple jump on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Brooklyn Sandvig
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Brooklyn Sandvig
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Brooklyn Sandvig
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Christian Crumbaker makes a Division 1 triple jump attempt on Saturday.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Boyceville's Caden Wold makes a Division 3 long jump attempt on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
McDonell's Dan Anderson leads the pack during the boys Division 3 3,200-meter run on Saturday afternoon in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
McDonell's Destiny Baughman makes a Division 3 triple jump attempt on Saturday afternoon in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig prepares to run the Division 1 400-meter dash during the WIAA state track and field meet Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig competes in the Division 1 girls long jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig competes in the Division 1 100-meter dash Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
