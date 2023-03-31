MENOMONIE — Friday was another day to remember for Brooklyn Sandvig.

The Chi-Hi senior won all three events she competed in and set two meet records on the way in victory at the Stout Elite meet hosted by UW-Stout.

Sandvig won the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.03 seconds, setting a new meet record while coming up just short of her own facility record of 7.00 seconds set last year. The senior set a new meet record with a victory in the 200 in 24.96, shattering the previous mark of 26.38 set in 2018 by Hudson's Lexi Lefever. Sandvig was .02 seconds away from matching the facility record by UW-Oshkosh's Camille Davis in 2011.

A victory in the long jump completed Sandvig's sweep as she won with a top jump of 17-feet, 4.5-inches to best Fall Creek's Alena Sanfelippo (16-7.5) as Sandvig just missed out on her meet record of 17-6 set last year. Four Chippewa County competitors finished in the top 10 with Chi-Hi teammate Ava Krista fifth (16-1.5), Cornell/Lake Holcombe's Emma Lechleitner ninth (15-4.25) and Chi-Hi's Madison Hunt 10th (15-1.5).

Krista joined Sandvig in victory as she leaped her way to the triple jump title in 35-5.75 to best Holmen's Maya Amundson (34-3) with Bloomer's Isabel Rubenzer sixth (32-8.75).

As a team the Chi-Hi girls were second with 55 points, trailing only Osceola (66). Olivia Sedlacek was fifth in the 400 and also teamed up Abby Merconti, Susan Bergeman and Lydia Martin to finish sixth in the 1,600 relay. Leah Martin was sixth in the high jump, Merconti came home eighth in the 800 and Hunt was also 10th in the 200.

Gilman's Bailey Angell won the shot put in 36-10 to beat out Athens' Sy' Rih Hartwig (35-6.5) and Ladysmith's Tori Thorpe (35-3).

Benjamin Cihasky won the 800 to lead the Chi-Hi boys, winning in 2:04.32 with Bloomer's Anders Michaelsen and Lucas Anderson fourth and tenth, respectively. Thomas Clary finished second in the shot put with a top toss of 50-6.25, a throw coming on his final attempt of the day before Athens' Aiden Janke unleashed a throw of 53-10 to win the event.

Christian Crumbaker and Kansas Smith were fourth and seventh in the triple jump, respectively, and also seventh and ninth in the long jump, respectively. Cihasky, Mason Fredrickson, Colton Petska and Simon Fish teamed up to finish eighth in the 1,600 relay.

Liona Rufledt finished fifth in the 3,200 for the Bloomer girls while Anderson and Michaelsen were fifth and eighth, respectively, in the 1,600.

Jaycee Stephens led Cadott by finishing eighth in the 55 hurdles. Teagan Becker had the top finish for Stanley-Boyd by taking fifth in the high jump. Simon Polman was sixth in the 55, Zack Boes finished ninth in the pole vault and Nic Schmelzer came home 10th in the 55 hurdles.

Trent Nitek tied for 10th in the 200 for Cornell/Lake Holcombe.

Osceola and Wausau West tied for first with 49 points apiece as the Chi-Hi boys were seventh with 28 points.

