CORNELL — The Cornell/Lake Holcombe track and field team found plenty of success at Friday's home invitational, winning nine events total.

The girls relay team of Marcella Boehm, Haily Duffy, Emma Lechleitner and Lauren Samardzich teamed up to win the 800-meter relay in one minute, 55.85 seconds and the 400 relay in 56.81. Boehm was also victorious in the 100 hurdles (18.46), Lechleitner won the 300 hurdles (48.97) and the long jump (15-feet, 6-inches) with Boehm third in the long jump.

Dylan Bowe, Trent Nitek, Avery Turany and Hunter Anders combined to win the boys 800 relay in 1:37.80 while Bowe, Nitek, Turany and Harley Schroeder won the 400 relay in 47.85. Individually Bowe won the 300 hurdles in 47.57 and Nitek scored the win in the long jump with a top leap of 20-5.

Blake Anders, Jared Raatz, Hunter Anders and Alex Dixon were second in the 1,600 with Turany (pole vault) and Blake Anders (triple jump) also scoring solo runner-ups.

Lechleitner was third in the 200, Blake Anders took third in the 400, Carter Harycki scored a third-place finish in the discus and Will Peterson ended up third in the shot put for the Knights.

Iszy Sonnentag won two of Cadott's four event victories Friday as the freshman was quickest in the 200 (27.64) and 400 (1:02.02) dashes. Dylan Drehmel won the high jump at 5-10 and Wyatt Engel was victorious in the 110 hurdles in 19.01.

Lucy Lindeman was runner-up in both the discus and shot put with Haley Mathison third in the discus. Mckenna Steinke took second in the 3,200.

Easton Goodman, Nick Fasbender, Cole Pfeiffer and Peter Weir teamed up to take second in the boys 800 relay while Fasbender, Drehmel, Levi Lindsay and Goodman were second in the 400 relay. Adriann Goodman, Taylor Hager, Lindeman and Josie Roth finished second in the 1,600 girls relay.

Kiera Urbanek (100) and Mia Weggen (high jump) were third in their respective events and Urbanek teamed with Abigail Goettl, Aubrey Niznik and Shannon Burlum to take third in the 400 relay.

New Auburn sophomore Andrew Gotham swept the boys throw events, winning the discus with a top toss of 116-0 and the shot put in 45-4. Lauren Allison was third in the 1,600 to lead the New Auburn girls.

Phillips swept the team championships, winning the girls title with 164 points and boys crown with 157 points. The Cornell/Lake Holcombe boys were second (131.5) with Cadott fifth (73) and New Auburn eighth (33). The Cadott girls were runner-up (119) with Cornell/Lake Holcombe third (73) and New Auburn eighth (29).

