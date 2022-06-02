Prep Track and Field Division 1 State: Chi-Hi's Sandvig back at state to defend 400-meter title after historic season

Brooklyn Sandvig was a blur at last year’s Division 1 state track and field championships.

But the state meet was also a blur for Sandvig.

The Chi-Hi junior returns to La Crosse this weekend as the reigning 400-meter dash state champion and a prime threat to win as many as four championships. Brayden Warwick, Lukas Wagner, Ava Krista, Christian Crumbaker and Sandvig give the Cardinals a talented five-athlete group of competitors eager to compete on Friday and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Sandvig will be the busiest of the bunch as she competes in the 100, 200, 400 and long jump events. She did so a season ago during her breakout sophomore campaign and finished on the podium in all four led by her memorable victory in the 400 by .02 seconds over Waunakee’s Sarah Bova. The victory was memorable for those in attendance as they saw a close race at the front and Sandvig won with a tumble at the finish line but not as much for her — not because of how she won, but because of the hecticness of the day.

This year she’s making more of an effort to live and enjoy each moment and is hoping her teammates can do the same.

“I know when you race you’re all nervous but that time after you race that you get to sit there, take it all in,” Sandvig said. “I know last year I was just all over the place, I don’t really remember much about state and this year I hope to just stop for a minute and just focus on everyone – all the people in the crowd, what’s going on around me. I remember little glimpses of it but because last year was so hectic I want them to be able to take in the memory and make it a core memory.”

Sandvig put forth one of the most dominant single-day efforts in state history at the Big Rivers Conference champions on May 16 as she won four events with four efforts that each ranked 11th or better on the Wisconsin Track Online State All-Time Top 50 list. The junior followed up by winning regional and sectional titles in all four events for a second year in a row. Sandvig is seeded first in the 200 and 400 and second in the 100 by .02 seconds behind Whitefish Bay junior Lola Kolawole. As a sophomore, Sandvig was third in the 100 and 200 behind now graduated Jetta Mays of Wauwatosa East and Kolawole.

Friday’s focus will be the sprint preliminaries with the top finishers advancing to Saturday’s finals where she will already be in action in the long jump. Sandvig took fifth in the long jump a season ago and is seeded fourth this weekend. The aforementioned Big Rivers Conference championships were contested under warm upper 60s weather with a helpful breeze and with similar weather in the forecast for Friday’s preliminaries, Sandvig is excited for the possibilities.

“I’m super excited for state. I have a whole bunch of positive energy,” Sandvig said. “I feel like now that it’s warm this year at state I’ll have a better outcome. I’m just super excited.”

Much of that positive energy also comes from having a larger group of Cardinal athletes competing over the two days compared to last season when just Sandvig and Warwick qualified. The team has athletes in a variety of events, including three jumpers with Sandvig, Krista and Crumbaker, which has made the season and state leadup more enjoyable for the defending 400 state champ.

“I feel like it’s more fun this year,” Sandvig said. “Last year it was just my first year and I didn’t have much pressure on me – we didn’t really know if I’d make it this far – but this year I feel like it’s more fun because more people on the team made it to state and it’s easier just because we all get along and we’re all friends. We’ve been doing it all together, it’s not like it’s an individual.”

Warwick is the other returner to state for the Cardinals and will be in action in the 110 and 300 hurdles beginning in Friday’s preliminaries. The senior captured the sectional championship in the 110 last Thursday in Marshfield with a time of 15.06 seconds, edging Rhinelander’s Cole Worrall by .11 seconds. He also was second in the 300 in 40.76 as River Falls’ Isaac Carns took the win in 40.46. A return trip to state has been the goal for Warwick ever since he qualified in the same events as a junior but was unable to advance out of preliminaries.

The UW-Eau Claire football and track and field commit has stayed busy this spring with his hurdle work as well as running with the team’s sectional-qualifying 1,600 relay and said an improved mental approach has helped him not get too far ahead of himself. Warwick is seeded seventh for the 110 and 15th for the 300 hurdles preliminaries and has his focus on doing all he can to advance to Saturday’s finals to race for place.

“My long-term thought is be ready for Saturday so Friday we’re going to do everything we’ve got to do but Saturday I’d like to be on the podium for both if I could,” Warwick said.

One other senior capping his prep career at state is Lukas Wagner who will run in Saturday’s 3,200 race. Wagner finished third at sectionals, edging out Eau Claire Memorial’s Colin Hanson by less than two seconds for the final state transfer spot and will compete at a state tournament for the second time this school year after qualifying for the Division 1 state cross country championships last fall. Wagner said his work throughout the winter helped keep his endurance up and it’s just been a matter of maintaining throughout the spring.

Even though he’ll be running for a state championship at the end of the week, Wagner’s practice plan for the week will stay the same as he looks to finish strong. Wagner is seeded 22nd in what he calls a ‘stacked’ race featuring many high-caliber runners.

Wagner finished 34th at last fall’s state cross country meet but said his goals for Saturday are to have fun and finish strong.

“It’s literally the most competitive high school race I think I’ve ever been in,” Wagner said.

Like Wagner, Krista will also be competing on the state stage for a second time this season when she hits the runway for the triple jump on Friday. Krista finished third at sectionals with a leap of 35-4.25 to earn her way to La Crosse in an event she didn’t start with until this year with a sport she only started doing because she thought it would be ‘a fun thing to do’.

“I just was looking for something to do and ended up doing triple jump, I guess,” Krista said. “I got told I was doing triple jump and it just worked out.”

Krista also had a strong freshman season during the winter with the Chi-Hi gymnastics team, advancing to the Division 1 state meet all-around and taking 19th as the second-highest finishing freshman in the field. The natural athletic ability and talent from gymnastics has transferred over to the jumps as Krista comes into state seeded 15 out of 24 competitors. Krista jumped a personal best distance at sectionals to advance and knows she would need to do so again in order to make the finals, which is her main goal for Friday.

Another Chi-Hi jumper that has turned it on down the stretch has been the junior Crumbaker, who will be in action in the triple jump on Saturday. Crumbaker finished third at sectionals with a leap of 43-8.75 to set a new personal best and punch his ticket to La Crosse. Crumbaker’s distances have improved in more recent weeks and for good reason as the junior was working through an injured right knee for the first part of the season and leaning more on his left leg for his jumps to minimize the pressure on the injury. But as the year went on the injury healed and Crumbaker returned to his standard form and has seen his results balloon each time he competes.

“It’s great. I know coach has been saying I could do it, I just need to get to that point in my form where I really show it and it’s starting to work now,” Crumbaker said.

Crumbaker is seeded 16th in the field and is aiming to end the season with another PR and see where that lands him in the final standings. But moreso than just the competition, Crumbaker is looking forward to taking in the venue with the thousands of fans that will be encircling the track and indoor field competition area.

“I haven’t been able to compete in front of a crowd that big for any sport so it’s going to be fun,” Crumbaker said.

