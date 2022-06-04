Prep Track and Field Division 1 State: Chi-Hi's Sandvig sweeps sprint state championships

LA CROSSE — Brooklyn Sandvig's expectations were raised after Friday.

After Saturday, they might have to keep going up.

The Chi-Hi junior earned three Division 1 state championships on Saturday in the final day of the state track and field championships, sweeping the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes to go with a fourth in the long jump in a dominant day.

“It really had to sink in now that the day is done," Sandvig said of her performance. "I really got to think about (how) I did it. I completed the day and did what I needed to do. It feels amazing.”

Sandvig started the day by winning the 100 championship with a time of 11.84 seconds, beating out Whitefish Bay's Lola Kolawole by nearly a half second (12.33). But Sandvig had little time to celebrate following her first title of the day, as she quickly dashed off to the long jump pit, where she made a leap of 18 feet, 10¼ inches — which helped her take third at the time before ultimately finishing fourth in the event in a crowded group behind Oak Creek's Rachel Blaskowski. The Oak Creek senior won the event with a state-record effort of 19-7¼, with Divine Savior Holy Angels' Caitlyn O'Brien in second (18-10¾) and Wisconsin Lutheran's Jaiah Hopf in third (18-10½) just ahead of Sandvig.

“I was definitely not really able to take it in that I won (the 100). As soon as I finished the long jump I was pretty stoked," Sandvig said.

Sandvig repeated as 400 champion in convincing fashion, winning the race in 54.83, well in front of West De Pere's Eliza Aitken in second (56.57) and West Bend West's Sarah Roemer in third (56.96). Even though she now has two state championships in the 400, Sandvig said it's the race she gets the most nervous for.

“It is my best race,” Sandvig said. “I definitely put a lot of work into the 4(00). It’s just nervous to me because I have a high standard for myself in the 4(00), and I want to compete the best I can and knowing it might be raining I get a little worried that it might not be my best.”

Sandvig dealt with the rain last year to win the 400 but won that race in memorable fashion, toppling across the finish line in 58.57 to edge the Waunakee duo of Sarah Bova (58.59) and Chloe Larsen (58.64) for first. Following a brief refueling break with water and food, Sandvig closed out her day by winning the 200 in 24.26 to finish in front of Kolawole (25.08) at the front.

Sandvig had a busy four-event Saturday in large part because of a dominant performance in Friday's sprint preliminaries where she finished first in the 100, 200 and 400. Prior to state, Sandvig was primarily hoping to repeat in the 400 but after Friday's efforts in the other sprints she changed her tune to wanting to win all three.

The defending 400 state champion won regional and sectional champions in all four events to help get back to state with a four-event schedule for a second year in a row. The junior earned third-place finishes in the 100 and 200 and was fifth in the long jump at state a season ago.

“I definitely improved a lot from last year," Sandvig said. "From going third at state in two events to first is just a great thing to even think about. It definitely boosted my attitude a whole bunch.”

With her junior prep season now complete, Sandvig said she will take at least a week and a half off before returning to training as she rejoins Kolawole and others on the Milwaukee Mustangs AAU club team. Looking ahead to next season with Blaskowski, O'Brien and Hopf all graduating seniors, Sandvig will return for her senior season as a favorite for four titles.

“Hopefully next year I get all four, but I’m OK with however it turns out," Sandvig said. "I’m definitely glad to even be here and get the chance to compete with these awesome competitors. They’re so fast.”

Brayden Warwick ran to an eighth-place finish in the 110 hurdle finals for the Chi-Hi boys. The senior finished eighth with a time of 15.36 seconds as Waterford Union's Carter Maffet won in 14.87. Warwick finished .17 seconds behind Sussex Hamilton's Evan Herrmann in sixth place for the final spot on the podium.

Warwick was in Saturday's 110 hurdles finals after taking ninth in Friday's preliminaries with a time of 15.19. The senior was also 12th in the 300 hurdles, failing to advance to Saturday's finals in that event. Now Warwick heads to UW-Eau Claire where he will join the Blugolds football and track and field team.

Chi-Hi junior Marcus Crumbaker finished in 13th place out of 24 competitors in the triple jump with a distance of 43-3, a length he established on his second jump of preliminaries. La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried won the triple jump at 46-9½ with Menomonie's Jayden Williams second with a 45-10.

Crumbaker was making his state championships debut after qualifying out of sectionals by taking third at sectionals with a best jump of 43-8¾.

Senior Lukas Wagner capped his prep career by finishing 16th in the 3,200 with a time of 9:35.25 as Middleotn's Griffin Ward won the race in 9:07.04. Wagner picked up more than 10 seconds from his third-place effort at sectionals last week.

