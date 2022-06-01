Prep Track and Field Division 2 State Notebook: Bloomer's Post works through injury in return to state

It’s been a long road back to the Division 2 state track and field championships for Alexa Post.

The Bloomer athlete’s prep track and field career started with the highest of highs as a freshman when she teamed up with her older sister Grace, Maggie Sarauer and Vanessa Jenneman to win state championships in the 400- and 800-meter relays in 2019. Her sophomore season was wiped out as all 2020 spring sports were canceled amid the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic and as a junior Post advanced to sectionals in four events, but was on the outside looking in at state after finishing two spots away from qualifying in the 300 hurdles, long jump and as a part of the 400 relay after finishing sixth in each.

But this spring Post is back after finishing fourth in the long jump at last Thursday’s sectionals in Rice Lake. Post is joined by sophomore teammate Danielle Latz who will be in action at state in the the high jump after tying for third place at sectionals.

It’s been a particularly impressive road back for Post in the postseason since she is working through a quad injury which caused her to scratch out of the 200 dash and 300 hurdles for the postseason — events she stood a strong chance of advancing deep into the postseason with.

Post broke Grace’s previous school record in the long jump with a leap of 18-feet, 0.25-inches at the Oriole Invitational on May 6 and overall has finished first in the long jump 10 times this season. Post will continue with track and field in college when she heads to Mankato State University to compete with the Mavericks in heptathlon events — a multi-sport competition that combines sprinting, jumping and throwing. The senior will jump with the second flight on Friday and is seeded seventh.

The sophomore Latz will also be in action on Friday afternoon as she is in the high jump. Latz just missed out on qualifying for state as a freshman when she finished fifth in the high jump at sectionals in 2021, 1 inch off of the qualifying height. She tied for third place with Northland Pines’ Taylor Franzen at sectionals to advance with a height of 4-10. Latz has cleared as high as 5 feet this season and overall has earned one win, three runner-up finishes and two third places in the event throughout the spring.

Latz is tied for 16th in seeding for the event and will be in action right away when the event starts at 3 p.m.

Early impact

Another sophomore making a debut in La Crosse on Friday is Stanley-Boyd’s Zack Boes.

Boes qualified for state in the boys pole vault after taking fourth at sectionals, putting together a season-best performance of 12-6. Stanley-Boyd coach Bob Seidl said Boes was ‘the most surprised person’ to realize he had qualified for state. Two days prior to sectionals Boes rolled his ankle on an approach run and was questionable to compete. Boes didn’t practice and iced his ankle before showing up Thursday to compete with a taped up ankle.

Seidl surprised many including event coach Jake Fitzsimmons by besting his previous height by 9 inches to qualify.

“He is more excited than any athlete I’ve seen,” Seidl said of Boes. “All of the work he and his coach put into the event paid off.”

Boes is tied for the 12th seed with four other competitors and will be in action at the start on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.