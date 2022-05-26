Prep Track and Field Division 3 Sectionals: One year after being one spot short, New Auburn's Robey takes third to advance to state in pole vault

COLFAX — Once again, Triton Robey was at a familiar fork in the road.

But this time he took a different path that will lead him to La Crosse.

One year after coming up one position short of advancing to state Robey closed the deal, taking third place in the pole vault on Thursday at Division 3 track and field sectionals to qualify for next weekend's state championships in La Crosse.

Robey cleared 12-feet, 6-inches to finish in third place behind Unity's Harrison Zipperer (13-3) and Owen-Withee's Logan Amacher (13-0) atop the standings. Last year Robey entered sectionals in contention for a state bid but finished fifth, just behind Zipperer.

“I kinda kept it cool on the outside but on the inside I was jumping for joy," Robey said of his reaction once he clinched the trip to state.

Robey cleared 12-9 in Monday's regional championship performance in Durand and didn't need more than two attempts to clear any bars that day. But the senior ran into some trouble on Thursday after missing his first two attempts at 11 feet, leaving him one more chance to stay alive with a state berth still far from secured.

The UW-Stout commit came through and cleared the bar to stay in the hunt and added more than a foot to his total before ultimately bowing out in third.

“There’s a lot going through my head at that point," Robey said of his thoughts prior to his final jump at 11 feet. "I just got to think I’ve got to make this. This is the last chance, last opportunity. Luckily I did.”

Thursday was Robey's third sectional berth with his sophomore season wiped out amid the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. He didn't register a height as a freshman and improved all the way to fifth as a junior.

And when it mattered most, he showed the poise of a veteran to stay alive before ultimately reaching his top goal. Robey is the first New Auburn track and field athlete to advance to state since Jesse Sweeter in 2013.

“It’s awesome," Robey said. "Finally I hit where I always wanted to be.”

Cornell/Lake Holcombe's Avery Turany finished in fifth place at 11-6 while Dylan Bowe was one spot behind in sixth at 11-0 for the Knights.

Beyond Robey, freshman Andrew Gotham had a strong first sectional effort for the Trojans by taking seventh place in the shot put with a top toss of 42-feet, 7-inches. Junior Paulina Weyergraf was 11th in the 300 hurdles and 13th in the 100-meter dash.

Another first-time state qualifier is Cadott senior Gavin Tegels who is onto La Crosse after finishing second in the shot put. Tegels had a top toss of 47-5.5 to take runner-up to Grantsburg's Gage Hall (47-9.75). Tegels is familiar with the state stage on the wrestling mat as a two-time Division 3 state champion at 220 pounds but is in his first year with the track and field team.

Tegels had a busy Thursday as he also finished 11th in the discus and 14th in the 100 And while the three-sport Cadott standout is still new to the sport, his training has served him well to help him make an immediate impact.

“I’ve really been working toward this for the last 12 years, just not in the track form (but) with the weight room and stuff like that," Tegels said. "It really feels awesome to know that everything paid off for this year, all the extras.”

Emma Kowalczyk led the way for the rest of the Hornets squad by taking seventh in the 100 hurdles while fellow hurdler Jaycee Stephens was eighth in the 300 hurdles and 13th in the 100 trials. Kaleb Sonnentag finished eighth in the boys 300 hurdles and ninth in the 200. Kowalczyk, Stephens, Julia Sedlacek and Mia Weggen teamed up to take eighth in the 1,600 relay while the Cadott girls 800 team of Mallory Kyes, Kendall Webster, Adrianna Goodman and Sedlacek was 10th. Cameron Messenger and Wyatt Engel were 10th and 12th in the 110 hurdles, respectively, Cortney Weggen was 11th in the 3,200 and teamed up with Mckenna Steinke, Lyla Weggen and Mia Weggen to come home 11th in the girls 3,200 relay.

Messenger also was 12th in the high jump while Dylan Drehmel did not register a height. Mia Weggen (1,600) and Tad Weiss (3,200) were 13th in their respective events, Lucy Lindeman was 14th in the discus and Mckenna harel and Sedlacek did not register a height in the pole vault.

McDonell seniors Dan Anderson and Destiny Baughman will make return bids to state in the same events they qualified for a season ago. Anderson finished second in the 3,200 in 9:38.23, batting winner Parker Schneider of Durand down the frontstretch to the finish line while also finishing third in the 1,600 in 4:37.69. Baughman is back to state after taking third in the triple jump (34-1) and fourth in the high jump (5-0) to go with a sixth-place finish in the long jump. She also teamed up with Sydney Flanagan, Sophie Schmidgall and Eva Bushman to take ninth in the 1,600 relay.

Paul Pfeifer ended his junior year one spot away from state in the 800 after taking fifth, 1.31 seconds behind Unity's Mason Brown for fourth. Paige Smiskey (discus) and Isabelle Keck (pole vault) were sixth in their respective events, Alex Tokarski earned a ninth-place finish in the 110 hurdles and was 16th in the 300 hurdles and Flanagan was ninth in the 100.

The girls 3,200 relay team of Schmidgall, Olivia Heidtke, Christie Abbe and Eva Bushman was 10th while two McDonell boys relay teams took 11th — the 1,600 team of Ben Siegenthaler, Pfeifer, Anderson and Calvin Rineck and the 3,200 unit of Pfifer, Siegenthaler, Harrison Bullard and Rineck.

Gilman's Bailey Angell and Gracie Tallier are also making return trips to state as both are moving on in two events. Angell earned a runner-up finish in the shot put with a best toss of 37-11 behind Ladysmith's Tori Thorpe (38-3) and a third in the discus (112-03) as Colfax's Jeanette Hydukovich won the title at 118-01. Tallier took second in the 100 (12.93) and 200 (26.35) dash events, being edged out by Durand's Kendall Hagness in the 100 by .21 seconds and in the 200 by .02 seconds. Tallier was also ninth in the long jump.

Branden Ustianowski finished fifth in the 300 hurdles and Claire Drier was sixth in the 300 hurdles and 15th in the 100.

Cornell/Lake Holcombe sophomore Emma Lechleitner was one spot away from state in the 300 hurdles in 48.56, .36 seconds behind Glenwood City's Bella Simmons in fourth. The girls 800 relay team of Brooke Sime, Marcella Boehm, Lauren Samardzich and Haily Duffy was sixth while the 400 team of Sime, Boehm, Lechleitner and Duffy took seventh. Blake Anders was ninth in the 400 for the boys team and also teamed up with Bowe, Hunter Anders and Turany to finish 12th in the 1,600 relay. Dawson Munson (110 hurdles) and Samardzich (800) were 13th in their respective events and Sime was 14th in the 100.

Two Thorp boys relay teams finished 11th — the 800 relay unit of Evan Hoehn, Daniel Mathison, Warren Borowski and Dylan Mattson and the 400 relay of Braxton Stark, Hoehn, Mathison and Walker Horgen.

Grantsburg won the boys team title with 81.5 points with McDonell tied for 13th (18), Cadott tied for 18th (nine), New Auburn tied for 23rd (eight) and Gilman 31st (four). Ladysmith was victorious in girls team action with 64 points as Gilman was seventh (33), McDonell tied for 16th (20), Cornell/Lake Holcombe finished 25th (nine) and Cadott tied for 29th (four).

The state track and field championships are Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.