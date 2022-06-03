Prep Track and Field Division 3 State: McDonell seniors Baughman, Anderson aim for podium finishes in return to state

Destiny Baughman is no stranger to the state stage.

But the McDonell senior admits to being a little nervous last spring when she hit the Division 3 state track and field championships in La Crosse for the first time. But now a year older and wiser, Baughman returns to state along with teammate Dan Anderson ready to end their respective prep sports careers on a high note.

Both seniors will be competing in the same events they advanced to state in last season as Baughman works in the high and triple jumps and Anderson runs in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. This weekend will mark the sixth consecutive season Baughman has competed at a state tournament with two trips to the Division 4 state volleyball tournament in the fall of 2020 and 2021 with a title last November and two appearances in the Division 5 state girls basketball tourney the past two winters.

Last year’s state track and field championship was hosted differently with each division competing on one day amid special COVID-related protocols. But this weekend both Baughman and Anderson will only have to worry about competing in one event each day, a welcomed change for Baughman.

“When my coach told me that I was like wait, I get a break? That’s awesome,” Baughman said. “It’s really nice that I have high jump on Friday, I get to focus solely on high jump and techniques and everything I need to do for high jump and once that’s done and I get it out of the way I can focus on triple jump on Saturday so it’s pretty nice.”

Baughman finished third in the triple jump at 34 feet, 1 inch and fourth in the high jump at 5-feet at last week’s sectionals in Colfax to advance and has been taking it easy in competition in an effort to save her legs for state. Baughman has jumped as far as 36-1 in the triple jump, a school record performance at last month’s Dave Landgraf Invitational in Bloomer. The senior admits to openly disliking the triple jump when she first was asked to do it as a freshman — to the point of running away from the pit to avoid competing. But she’s grown to love it and will continue with jumps as she moves on to St. Cloud State University with the track and field team next season.

“She’s doing really well and peaking at the right time,” McDonell coach Marty Bushland said of Baughman. “We had some colder weather (at sectionals) and I think that diminished the length of the jumps. I don’t think anyone had a PR (at sectionals) so hopefully we have a little warmer weather at La Crosse. That’s good for both kids.”

Baughman just missed the podium in both events at state last year after taking seventh in the triple jump and tying for ninth in the high jump. This weekend will be her last time competing as a Mack and she enters state more confident and with a better understanding of what she needs to do to get where she wants to go.

“The first time I went to state I was a little bit nervous,” Baughman said. “(It’s a) big crowd and I’ve been in that scene before but it was different with track but going into state I’m a little bit more focused now. I know how things work. I’m locked in and I know what I need to do and just worrying about myself.”

Anderson is also making a return trip to state in two events as he prepares for the 1- and 2-mile races. Anderson finished second to Durand’s Parker Schneider in the 3,200 and third in the 1,600 at sectionals. Schneider and Anderson are seeded first and second, respectively, at state in the 3,200 and Anderson is seeded 13th in the 1,600 but has run as fast as 4:24.96 in the event during the regular season, a time that is faster than all seeded times in the field.

Anderson and Schneider have battled plenty of times on the cross country course and track over the last few years. The Durand senior will have a busy few days as the defending state champion in the 800 and 1,600 while also running the 3,200.

“It’s very unique that two kids in the same class in a close area are that good,” Bushland said of the duo.

Anderson has run as fast as 9:18.74 in the 3,200, a performance he laid down at the Hale Distance Night in a meet hosted by Nathan Hale in West Allis on April 29, breaking the previous school record held by Nick Zander. Bushland believes that effort is one of best Division 3 effort in state history, bested only by a few runners. The Division 3 state meet record is held by Eau Claire Immanuel’s Darin Lau at 9:07.62, a mark he set in winning the title in 2014 over Darlington’s Tyson Miehe (9:08.87). That year both runners broke the previous record held by Chetek’s Al Severude, a time of 9:18.17 set in 1984.

Last season, Anderson was seventh in the 1,600 and 10th in the 3,200 as he ran both events on the same day, something we won’t have to worry about this year with the 1,600 set for Friday afternoon and the 3,200 for Saturday. Before Anderson heads off to UW-Whitewater to compete for the Warhawks cross country and track and field teams, he has two races left and after running conservative efforts to get to state, Anderson believes he will have plenty in the tank for his final high school runs.

“It’s definitely nice that we don’t have to do it both on the same day,” Anderson said. “It’s the last time I get to go to state, the last high school races and then just go out and see what I can do in both of them. However it goes, it goes.

“That’s all you get, and I think it’ll be a good end to my high school career.”

