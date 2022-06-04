Prep Track and Field Division 3 State: McDonell's Anderson ends career second in Division 3 3,200-meter run

LA CROSSE — Dan Anderson entered the final race of his prep career with a gameplan.

But an extraordinary effort from a multi-time state champion derailed it.

Durand's Parker Schneider used a late kick to grab the lead from McDonell's Anderson and pull away to a victory in the Division 3 boys 3,200-meter run. Schneider won the race with a time of nine minutes, 18.51 seconds while Anderson was second in 9:26.14.

Anderson led for much of the two-mile race, taking the lead on the third lap and holding it until just shy of the finish line with one lap to go. On the final lap Schneider pulled away with a last lap split of 57.36, an effort more than seven seconds faster than Anderson.

“Today I took the lead pretty early and I thought if I’m going to beat this guy I’ve got to start building the gap on him because he’s going to be able to outkick me," Anderson said of battling Schneider. "I tried my best but his kick still got to me. I have a lot of respect for that. It was fun to race him one last time.”

Schneider and Anderson finished 1-2 in Friday's 1,600 race. Schneider grabbed an early lead in the race and cruised to a victory in 4:17.79 while Anderson worked his way up from his 13th seed for second in 4:21.80. Later in the day Schneider won his fourth track and field state championship when he set a new state record in the 800 with his victory in 1:54.29.

But Saturday's final race got Schneider to five with three on the weekend. The Durand senior was going for three titles in the same event last year, but after winning the 800 and 1,600 he ran out of gas in the 3,200 and finished 15th when all three events were contested on the same day.

Schneider and Anderson spent the last three years battling each other on the track and cross country course and Schneider felt one more battle Saturday was a fitting end for the friendly foes.

“That’s exactly how I thought it was going to be and I’m happy it ended that way," Schneider said. "I love the guy. He’s great. I had a lot of fun this year, I had a lot of fun last year running with him.”

Anderson missed out on the podium last year after taking seventh in the 1,600 and 10th in the 3,200. Now he heads to UW-Whitewater to compete for the Warhawks with a pair of runner-up finishes in his final prep showcase.

“I think this was a great ending to my high school career," Anderson said. "I couldn’t ask for a better way to wrap it up.”

Tallier fourth in 100

Gilman junior Gracie Tallier earned her first podium finish as she ran to a fourth-place finish in the 100. Tallier timed in at 13.091 to edge out Edgar's Morgan Schnelle at 13.10 four the spot as Durand's Kendall Hagness won the title at 12.72.

Tallier saw familiar faces at the front with Hagness and Schnelle, two other area sprinters she has squared off with previously. The junior placed a strong emphasis on a quick start and form and it paid off as she joins her older brother Corey as a state podium finisher. Corey teamed up with Travis Gallick, Cody Rosemeyer and Cody Hodowanic to win the 1,600 relay state title in 2011 when Corey also finished second in the 300 hurdles. Corey was also second as a part of the 1,600 relay and fourth in the 300 hurdles in 2010 and sixth in the 300 hurdles in 2009.

Tallier advanced to the finals by finishing fourth in the 100 (12.62) and ninth in the 200 (26.45) in Friday's preliminaries.

The junior advanced to the finals in the 200 in 2021 and took ninth and was 17th in the 200 prelims. She came back to finish seventh in the 200 finals in 26.83 as Dodgeland's Miranda Firari won in 26.07.

"I've always wanted to be (on the podium)," Tallier said, "it's just such an accomplishment from last year not really being where I wanted. Fourth is somewhere. I've got one more year."

Gilman sophomore Bailey Angell earned her second podium finish in as many days as she took sixth in the Division 3 girls discus. Angell's top toss was a 112-11 effort she achieved on her second throw of preliminaries. Fellow Eastern Cloverbelt Conference competitor Malayna Rieck of Colby won the state championship with a top toss of 126-8.

Angell started her weekend Friday with a strong effort in the shot put, finishing second with a best toss of 38-6.25 to trail only Manitowoc Lutheran's Monraye Ermis (39-1.25) in the standings. Angell was fourth in the discus at state last year with her best toss measuring in at 110-10.

"We worked so hard to get down here and it's good to have it pay off," Tallier said of herself and Angell bringing home medals.

Cadott's Tegels eighth in shot put

Cadott senior Gavin Tegels advanced to the Division 3 finals in the shot put and finished in eighth place with a top toss of 47 feet. Tegels' best throw came on his third and final attempt of the preliminaries. Athens junior Aiden Janke won the championship with a toss of 54-8.5, more than two-and-a-half feet in front of Cuba City's Beau Kopp in second (52-1.5).

A two-time Division 3 state wrestling champion at 220 pounds, Tegels concluded his first season with track and field on the state's biggest stage.

