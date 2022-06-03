Prep Track and Field Division 3 State: McDonell's Anderson finishes second in 1,600-meter run

LA CROSSE — McDonell senior Dan Anderson worked his way through the pack to finish in second place in the Division 3 1,600-meter run on Friday afternoon at the Division 2 and 3 state track and field championships.

Anderson timed in at four minutes, 11.80 seconds to finish runner-up behind Durand's Parker Schneider at 4:17.79. The McDonell senior was seeded 13th out of 16 runners but picked up nearly 16 seconds from his sectional performance in the four-lap race.

“I always knew that I was going to be contending right up there," Anderson said. "I was thinking the win but I knew I could place higher than I was seeded.”

Anderson was 10th after the first lap and admitted he started a little slower than he wanted. The UW-Whitewater commit moved up to ninth by the end of lap two before making his move just past the halfway point, passing seven runners to get to second by the final lap. Schneider grabbed an early lead in the race and never looked back as he repeated as state champ.

Anderson finished seventh in the 1,600 a season ago when Schneider earned the win.

Schneider and Anderson have battled at the front of the pack in every race they've shared on the cross country course and track in recent years. Saturday the two are the top seeds in the 3,200 for their final matchup together.

“I know I got one more chance to try to beat him out and finally get him at state," Anderson said. "It’s a big confidence boost doing good in the mile today just to carry forward and keep the same energy for the mile tomorrow.”

Schneider followed up his 1,600 title by setting a new state record in the 800 with a time of 1:54.29, beating the previous record of1:54.63 set by Manawa's Cory Peterson in 1994 to secure his fifth state championship.

Saturday afternoon the duo will take the track as adversaries one final time.

“I’m excited. I’m a little nervous but I’m also a little sad this is the last one," Schneider said of Saturday's 3,200. "I’ve really enjoyed running against Dan all year, all of last year. It’s just so much fun. I’m really excited. I think we’ll be right there neck and neck through the whole thing. I’m excited to see how that goes.”

Destiny Baughman finished in 11th place for the Macks in the Division 3 high jump at 5-feet. The St. Cloud State signee made her second jumps as 4-8 and 4-10 and her first at 5-0 before bowing out at 5-2. Three Lakes junior Kallie Volk won the event at 5-5. Baughman tied for ninth a season ago in the high jump and will be back in action on Saturday in the triple jump. Baughman is seeded 14th for the triple jump at 34-1 but has jumped as far as 36-1 this spring.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.