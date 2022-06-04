Prep Track and Field Division 3 State: McDonell's Baughman triple jumps onto podium in last leap of competition

LA CROSSE — Destiny Baughman was down to her last chance.

So she gave it all she had and asked for a little bit of help.

The McDonell senior went from seventh to fifth on her last jump of the day in the Division 3 triple jump on Saturday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium, capping her prep career with her first podium finish.

Baughman's jump of 35 feet, 10.75 inches moved her into fifth place as she leapfrogged Lena/Saint Thomas Academy's Natalie McNurlen (35-5.25) and Howards Grove's Eden Maranell for fifth.

The McDonell senior went into sixth and final jump of the competition knowing she needed to pick up nearly six inches from her second jump to beat McNurlen, who went before her and picked up nearly two feet from her previous best jump. Once her coach told her what she needed to do she took a minute to collect herself and thought of her late friend Isaac Bohaty, a McDonell standout that finished second in the 800-meter run in 2018 who passed away suddenly earlier this year.

“I went and I jumped and I used everything in me," Baughman said.

Baughman let out a loud cheer once the time was announced, knowing it meant she was heading for the podium.

And once she got there, she made sure to thank someone special for the help.

“Before I went (on the podium) I looked to the sky and I was like thank you, thank you for getting me this," Baughman said of Bohaty.

Baughman just missed a podium finish in the triple jump last season as she took seventh with a distance of 35-10.5, one inch behind sixth. It was a similar position where another jump pushed her from sixth to seventh. Friday Baughman started her weekend by finishing 11th in the high jump with a height of 5-feet. Baughman advanced to state in each of her final six prep sports seasons with two fall trips to the Division 4 volleyball state tournament with McDonell including a state title last fall and two appearances in the Division 5 girls basketball tourney during the previous two winters.

Now she heads to St. Cloud State University to continue with track and field as a medalist in the triple jump — and event she went to great lengths to avoid competing in at the start of her prep career.

“I am extremely proud of myself," Baughman said. "From being able to persevere and knowing someone was ahead of me to pass them, it honestly meant everything especially when it’s my last state and it’s my last athletic school event and I made it. I’m proud of myself.”

