Prep Track and Field Division 3 State Notebook: Cadott's Tegels learns quickly, capping his first season with sport with state berth in shot put

Gavin Tegels entered the spring with a decision to make.

The Cadott senior spent his previous springs playing baseball but an injury would’ve limited what he could do this year.

But there was another option with track and field.

“Last year I messed up my shoulder in baseball so I’m like well, I can either sit there in baseball or go out for track,” Tegels said. “So I tried something new and went out for track.”

That first-year path in track and field will lead Tegels to the Division 3 state track and field championships after the senior finished second in the shot put at last Thursday’s sectionals in Colfax. Tegels started the spring with zero track and field experience but had the athletic profile to make an immediate impact. Tegels is a two-time Division 3 state individual wrestling champion at 220 pounds including this season and last fall earned Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small Schools all-state honorable mention for his work at linebacker for the Hornets on the gridiron where he led the Dunn-St. Croix Conference in tackles.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Tegels certainly had the physical skills to make an impact — he just had to figure out where. Given his size, throwing shot put and discus were a natural fit. But the athletic Tegels has also shown his skills in sprints, advancing to sectionals in the 100-meter dash.

“I knew I wasn’t going to be a distance runner, I can tell you that,” Tegels said with a smile. “I wasn’t going out there to run the mile or two-mile or 800.”

Tegels saved his best throw to date for sectionals when he unleashed a toss of 47-feet, 5.5-inches to help finish runner-up to Grantsburg’s Gage Hall (47-9.5) and punch his ticket to the state championships. He was also 11th in the discus and 14th in the 100.

Tegels may be a raw track and field competitor, but he’s been an athlete for a long time and said that helped him make the transition into a new sport. He will conclude an outstanding prep sports career at Cadott on Saturday when he throws in the state shot put championships. Tegels will throw in the second flight of preliminary competition and is seeded seventh overall.

“I’ve really been working toward this for the last 12 years, just not in the track form (but) with the weight room and stuff like that,” Tegels said. “It really feels awesome to know that everything paid off for this year, all the extras.”

First in a whileNew Auburn senior Triton Robey will represent the Trojans in Division 3 competition when he takes part in the pole vault during the Friday afternoon session.

Robey advanced to the state for the first time by taking third place at last Thursday’s sectionals in Colfax. The effort came one year after Robey finished fifth at sectionals, one spot away from advancing to state. His seed height of 12-feet, 6-inches has him tied for seventh.

Robey’s 12-9 effort from regionals is the best performance in the event this spring so far among Chippewa County competitors, edging out Stanley-Boyd’s Zack Boes’ 12-6 performance from Division 2 sectionals.

The New Auburn senior is the first Trojans athlete to advance to state since Jesse Sweeter finished 13th in the 200-meter dash in 2013. Prior to Sweeter, the last Trojan athletes at state were John Farrell who finished 15th in the discus in 2006 and Jacob Nelson tying for 16th place in the high jump in 2004.

Chris Butterfield owns the program’s best individual performance of the 21st century when he finished fifth in the 300 hurdles in 2001, one year before the team’s boys 1,600 relay finished fifth in 2002.

Return engagementsGilman’s Bailey Angell and Gracie Tallier are each making their second appearance at the Division 3 meet.

Angell, a sophomore, is back at state in the discus and shot put while Tallier, a junior, is making her second trip in the 100 and 200. Angell finished fourth in the discus a season ago after a throw of 110-10 and was 18th in the shot put. Tallier took ninth in the 200 and 17th in the 100 while also teaming up with Ava Gunderson, Sophia Drier and Aubrey Syryczuk to finish 14th in the 1,600 relay.

Angell is seeded fifth for the shot put (37-11) and 10th for the discus while Tallier is seeded eighth for both sprints. Tallier will be in preliminary competition on Friday afternoon seeking to advance to Saturday’s finals while Angell will throw shot put on Friday and discus on Saturday.

