MENOMONIE — Gracie Tallier and Bailey Angell each were victorious for the Gilman track and field team on Saturday at the Small Schools Northern Badger Classic meet hosted by UW-Stout.

Tallier finished first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.23 seconds to beat out Ashland's Grace Moravchik (27.57) and Elk Mound's Lydia Levra (27.93) and the senior was also second in the 55 dash with a time of 7.61, one hundreth of a second behind Rochester Lourdes (Minn.)'s Grace Buntrock at 7.6. Tallier was also eighth in the long jump.

Angell earned her victory in the shot put with a top toss of 37-feet, 11-inches to earn a strong victory over Colby's Daelyn Rieck (37-7) and Byron (Minn.)'s Ava Mertesdorf (32-4) at the top of the charts.

Cadott freshman Iszy Sonnentag finished third in the long jump with a top jump of 15-6.5 as Barron's Hailee Halverson won in 15-11. It was one of three top-five finishes Sonnentag was a part of to go with a fourth-place finish in the 55 hurdles and teaming up with Jaycee Stephens, Josie Roth and Lilly Spaeth to take fifth in the 1,600 relay.

Haley Mathison and Lucy Lindeman were seventh and eighth in the shot put, respectively, Saibyn Will took ninth in the 3,200 and Dylan Drehmel tied for 10th in the high jump.

Trent Nitek laid down a fast time in the 200 dash to lead Cornell/Lake Holcombe as the junior finished fifth in 24.06 behind winner Landon Deneen of Shell Lake (23.28). Emma Lechleitner finished eighth in the 55 hurdles, Marcella Boehm was 10th in the long jump and the girls 1,600 relay team of Boehm, Haily Duffy, Lechleitner and Lauren Samardzich finished 10th for Cornell/Lake Holcombe.

Pepper Rae Werner finished tied for 10th in the high jump and Cera Philson ran to 10th in the 3,200 for Thorp.

The Gilman girls tied with Turtle Lake/Clayton for eighth in the team standings with 29 points apiece with Cadott 13th (18), Cornell/Lake Holcombe 27th (1) and Thorp 28th (0.5). Prescott and Byron (Minn.) tied for first with 47.3 points with Prescott taking the title on a tiebreaker.

Cornell/Lake Holcombe tied for 25th (4) on the boys side as Prescott (46) beat out Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (38) for first.

