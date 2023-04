EAU CLAIRE — McDonell senior Isabelle Keck finished second in the pole vault on Friday afternoon at the Eau Claire North Indoor meet hosted at McPhee Center.

Keck finished with a height of 9-feet but was edged out by Saint Croix Central's Ella Hawkins. Keck also finished tied for fifth in the triple jump and eighth in the long jump.

Elyse Bushman was third in both the 200-meter dash and long jump while also finishing fourth in the 55 hurdles for the Macks girls. Megan Hanson was third in the 3,200 and Anna Thaler finished in front of Keck in the triple jump by taking third. Kali Goulet finished fourth in the 55 and 200, Sophie Schimdgall came home eighth in the 800 and Ella Rubenzer tied for eighth in the high jump.

Jordan Chen was third in the 1,600 to lead the Chi-Hi girls. Natalie Weiss also earned a third-place finish in the pole vault followed by teammates Kendall Steivang in fifth and Peyton Sorenson tying for seventh. Riley Terhark was fourth in the high jump with Anna Ebner tied for eighth while Noelle Simetkosky and Ireland McQuillan were sixth and eighth, respectively, in the 1,600.

Ella Spaeth (200) and Allison Widiker (55 hurdles) were seventh in their respective events and Samantha Heisinger was 10th in the shot put for the Cards.

Grant Von Haden ran to sixth in the 400 to lead the Chi-Hi boys.

Calvin Rineck was third in the 400 to lead the McDonell boys. Andrew Thaler and Harrison Bullard were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 3,200 and Alex Tokarski was fourth in the 55 hurdles. Bullard, Thaler and Corbin Holm were fifth through seventh in the 1,600 and Rineck also was fifth in the long jump.

Dawson Moulton and Rineck were sixth and 10th, respectively, in the 200 and Frederick Blair came home eighth in the pole vault.

The McDonell girls were fifth with 61 points with Chi-Hi sixth at 39.5 as Rice Lake (162) was first. The McDonell boys were also fifth (41) with Chi-Hi tenth (7) as Menomonie (146.5) took the boys team title.

