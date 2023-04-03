The distance runners for the Bloomer boys track and field team have been close in recent years.

About as close as you can get.

The Blackhawks have an impressive group of runners looking to break through to the Division 2 state championships later this spring after coming agonizingly close in recent years at sectionals.

Most recently junior Anders Michaelsen finished fourth out of 36 runners in the 800-meter run at last Friday’s Stout Elite meet in Menomonie while fellow junior Lucas Anderson was fifth in the 1,600 on the same day. The spring track season is always an odd one with the indoor season starting things off before teams are able to get outdoors whenever Mother Nature allows.

“Team wise I think we’ve got a lot of good runners coming out so (we’re) staying healthy right now until the outdoor season,” Michaelsen said of the team.

Last year Anderson and Michaelsen teamed up with Jaden Ryan and now graduated Gavin Gehring to finish fifth in the 3,200 relay at sectionals, finishing an agonizing .04 seconds behind Elk Mound for the final state advancement spot. Michaelsen also was fifth in the 800 and said those finishes along with another fifth by the team’s 3,200 team in 2021 has provided plenty of motivation to take the next step to state this spring.

Last fall Michaelsen, Anderson and Ryan teamed up with freshmen Seth Rogge and Zechariah Anderson to win the boys Cloverbelt championship, ending McDonell’s long reign atop the conference.

Bloomer finished one spot away from advancing to state in the fall after taking third at cross country sectionals, although Michaelsen moved on in solo action after taking third overall. The junior went on to finish 21st out of 152 runners at the Division 2 state cross country championships and Michaelsen said the team is trying to carry over that fall success into the spring.

“That’s definitely a huge motivator and having that experience, making me a better runner moving forward,” Michaelsen said of running at state.

Michaelsen was within striking distance of the 800 title at the Stout Elite, a little more than two seconds behind Chi-Hi’s Benjamin Cihasky at the front of the pack with Prescott’s Breckin Schommer and Holmen’s Sam Horman between.

Bloomer has a bit of a lull in the schedule right now, not back in action until April 11 at Baldwin-Woodville with home meets further down the line in the regular season on April 27 and May 2. That’s when the season starts to reach the main stretch and when ideally Michaelsen and the group will be at their best.

“Right now it’s trying to get your times down, it’s staying healthy (and) kinda building up your speed and endurance still and use it as good training,” Michaelsen said of the early season.

The good news for Bloomer is even if Mother Nature limits some of the outdoor competitions options early in the season, the group is still confident it can improve as it continues to challenge each other in practice.

“It’s awesome for workouts and really anything,” Michaelsen said. “We’ve got good comradery and it helps make it more enjoyable.”

