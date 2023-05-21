The prep track and field postseason gets underway Monday with regionals, and Chippewa County has a number of contending athletes and storylines to watch as the battle to advance to La Crosse hits full gear.

Sprinting Sandvig

Any conversation about Chippewa County track and field starts with Chi-Hi senior Brooklyn Sandvig. The Iowa State signee is a four-time Division 1 state champion, including the two-time defending champ in the 400-meter run to go with 100 and 200 sprint wins last year in La Crosse.

Sandvig won Big Rivers Conference championships in the 100, 200, 400 and long jump on Monday and recently ran the fourth fastest time in the 400 in state history at the Mack Open on May 9.

Beyond Brooklyn

While Sandvig gets plenty of attention (and rightfully so), the Cardinals are hardly a one-person team as seen Monday when the boys and girls swept the Big Rivers team championships for the first time in more than 30 years. Both squads offer plenty of talent and depth with their eyes set making it to La Crosse.

The girls team has a strong and developing group of sprinters beyond Sandvig while sophomore Ava Krista and junior Madison Hunt along with Sandvig were strong in the jumps. The Cardinals had three of the top six pole vaulters with Natalie Schueller, Grace Gugel and Natalee Weiss finishing highly and the team’s relays finished near the front.

The boys team’s mid-distance group helped close out its team title with a win in the 1,600 relay for Ethan Faschingbauer, Benjamin Cihasky, Mason Howard and Samuel Hebert. Hebert and Faschingbauer were 1-2 in the 400, and Cihasky and Howard were 3-4 in the 800. The 3,200 relay team of Cihasky, Howard, Mason Fredrickson and Jake Mason won a conference title, Thomas Clary has been strong in the throws, and Kansas Smith and Christian Crumbaker finished 2-3 in the triple jump.

New faces

Any McDonell athletes ending up in La Crosse will be doing so for the first time following the graduation of experienced and successful athletes a season ago.

Senior Paul Pfeifer has carried over a breakout cross country season into the spring in distance running and edged out Bloomer’s Lucas Anderson and Anders Michaelsen for the 1,600 title at Tuesday’s Western Cloverbelt championships. Alex Tokarski has the county’s top hurdle times in both the 110 and 300 while both were a part of a strong 1,600 relay team.

Senior Isabelle Keck set the school record in the girls pole vault earlier this year and could contend for state there as well as in jumps and relays. Kali Goulet, Anna Thaler and Elyse Bushman are versatile athletes to watch in relays, sprints and jumps.

Depth around

Bloomer is always a threat to send several athletes to state, and with depth in the boys distance and girls jump groups, that’s the case again this year.

Anderson and Michaelsen teamed up with Zechariah Anderson and Seth Rogge to win the 3,200 relay comfortably while Lucas Anderson and Rogge were 1-2 in the 3,200 and Michaelsen was third in the 800. Benjamin Miller won the Western Cloverbelt title in the long jump, and Connor Fossum was third in the triple jump.

Danielle Latz tied for seventh at Division 2 state in the high jump a season ago, and fellow junior Isabel Rubenzer is coming off a strong effort at the Western Cloverbelt championships with runner-up finishes in the shot put, triple jump, long jump and a third in the 400. Makaiah Kempe finished second in the 100 hurdles and third in the triple jump.

Versatile contenders

A senior and a freshman lead the way for Cadott.

Senior Peter Weir aims to break through to state this spring the same way he did for the first time last fall on the cross country course. Weir won the 400 and 800 at the Western Cloverbelt championships and was second in the high jump. The senior owns the county’s top times in both events entering the Division 3 postseason while Dylan Drehmel has been one of Chippewa County’s best high jumpers.

Freshman Iszy Sonnentag won four Western Cloverbelt titles with wins in the 100 hurdles, 400, triple jump and as a part of the team’s 1,600 relay with Jaycee Stephens, Taylor Hager and Lilly Spaeth. Stephens is also a threat in the hurdles and Haley Mathison is coming off a shot put win and discus runner-up at the conference meet and also owns the top discus toss in Chippewa County so far.

Speed to burn

The Stanley-Boyd boys were second as a team at the Western Cloverbelt championships, and the team’s depth in sprinting was a big reason why.

Madden Mahr, Simon Polman, Cole Brenner, Chase Sturm, Jake LaGrander, and Carson Hodowanic found success individually and/or as a part of relays, including conference titles in the 400 and 800. Zack Boes qualified for Division 2 state in the pole vault in 2022 and is fresh off a Western Cloverbelt title while Cameron Kohls edged out Weir and others for the conference high jump title. Zach Ciszak, Henry Koch, Robert Poole and Sturm also give the Orioles strength in the throws, and Nic Schmelzer has finished near the front in the hurdle events as has Lucus Walker in distance.

Teagen Becker (high jump) and Lula Chwala (300 hurdles) just missed Western Cloverbelt titles with runner-ups earlier this week while the 3,200 relay team of Janelle Schesel, Adyson Gustafson, Elena Trevino and Bethany Pilgrim was second and enters the postseason in the Chippewa County Honor Roll.

Strength in relays

Both the Cornell/Lake Holcombe boys and girls teams are strong in relays in part because those athletes can also be found near the front in other events.

Trent Nitek has the top boys 100 and 200 times and long distance in Chippewa County so far. Avery Turany and Dylan Bowe are on the county pole vault leaderboard, as is Blake Anders in the triple jump. Emma Lechleitner (200, 300 hurdles), Marcella Boehm (100 hurdles), Lauren Samardzich and Haily Duffy have found success individually but also in shorter relays where both the boys and girls could contend for state spots.

Throwing power

New Auburn looks to advance at least one athlete to state for a second year in a row, and if that happens, it’s likely to come from the team’s throwing group.

Sophomore Andrew Gotham took seventh in the boys shot put at Division 3 sectionals as a freshman and swept the throw titles at the East Lakeland championships on Tuesday. Gotham enters the postseason with the county’s second best shot put and third best discus effort. Junior Morgan Berg is in the girls county honor roll in both events.

Top end talent

Just outside county lines, the Gilman girls don’t have a large roster but certainly have heavy hitters as a part of it.

Senior Gracie Tallier is coming off four Eastern Cloverbelt championships was fourth and seventh in the 100 and 200, respectively, at Division 3 state a year ago after advancing in three events in 2021. Junior Bailey Angell was second in the shot put at state a year ago and sixth in the discus in 2022, and Claire Drier could join those two as a contender for state in the sprints, jumps and hurdles.

