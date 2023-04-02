One returning state qualifier and sectional qualifiers lead a strong cast of returners this spring for the Stanley-Boyd track and field team.

Zack Boes ended his sophomore season at the Division 2 state track and field championships after advancing to state in the pole vault and leads an experienced group of athletes back again for the spring. Boes was a regional champion before advancing to state where he finished 15th as one of the youngest competitors in the field. Boes tied for seventh in the event at the Large Schools Northern Badger Classic on March 24.

Elsewhere on the boys side, senior Nic Schmelzer was a sectional qualifier in both hurdles events and sophomore Madden Mahr advanced to sectionals in the 200 a year ago.

Senior Teagen Becker took third at the Western Cloverbelt Conference championships in the high jump and won a regional title on the way to sectionals a season ago for the girls team. Fellow senior Janelle Schesel was a member of Stanley-Boyd’s conference runner-up 3,200 relay and a sectional qualifier in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays as well as the 800 run. Sophomores Bethany Pilgrim and Adyson Gustafson were also a part of those 1,600 and 3,200 relays with Pilgrim also moving one meet from state in the 400. Sophomore Addy Mahr was a part of the team’s successful 1,600 relay in 2022.

Senior foreign exchange student Simon Polman is expected to make an impact in the sprints, jumps and relays while junior Lucus Walker has already shown his strength in distance running, taking fourth at the Large Schools Northern Badger Classic in the 1,600. Junior Breckin Burzynski is coming off a strong season in cross country and will be another of the team’s distance runners. Freshman Lulu Chwala will make her mark as a hurdler and sprinter and is already among the fastest runners on the girls team.

Both Stanley-Boyd teams were third at last year’s Western Cloverbelt championships a season ago but are in different spots to start 2023. The boys team has 32 total athletes out for the sport and has its eyes set on winning the conference championship, although defending champion Fall Creek appears to once again have the numbers and talent as it looks to repeat. The girls team is young with just five senior athletes and will eye growth throughout the season with the goal to be at its best come May.

Down the line Stanley-Boyd has home meets scheduled for April 21 and May 5 at Oriole Park.

Bloomer’s Latz back from state berth

Bloomer junior Danielle Latz just missed the podium at last year’s Division 2 state championships and coming off an injury is back this spring.

Latz missed the winter basketball season with a knee injury but will be a leader for the girls team in the high jump and triple jump after tying for seventh in the high jump at state. Latz, Makaiah Kempe, Alena Otto, Isabel Rubenzer and Jensyn Skaar are the girls team’s top returners and will lead the way around the lineup. Anders Michaelsen, Lucas Anderson, Franklin Brewer, Ben Miller, Jaden Ryan and Hunter Steward are the top competitors back for the boys team.

Seth Rogge, Zeke Anderson and Liona Rufledt are newcomers expected to add talent to a Bloomer team eyeing strong finishes in the Western Cloverbelt and beyond.

Bloomer fans will have a few chances to see the Blackhawks in action at home this spring with three home meets on the schedule beginning April 27. The Dave Landgraf invite is set for May 2 and Bloomer hosts the Western Cloverbelt Conference championships on May 16 before the postseason starts.

Prep Track and Field: Chi-Hi's Sandvig wins three events, sets two meet records at Stout Elite Chi-Hi senior Brooklyn Sandvig won three events and set two meet records at Friday's Stout Elite meet in Menomonie. Ava Krista and Ben Cihasky also won events.

Cadott brings enthusiastic roster into seasonThe Hornets roster enters the year eager to make an impact and will spend the early meets in the year finding out where they fit best in the lineup.

The boys team brings back Division 3 sectional qualifiers Wyatt Engel (hurdles) and Dylan Drehmel (high jump) while seniors Nick Fasbender, Cole Pfeiffer, Jake Rowe, Ty Rowe and Peter Weir will also lead the way. The girls team is backed by a bevy of sectional qualifiers with the return of McKenna Steinke, Cortney Weggen, Lyla Weggen, Mia Weggen (relays and distance), Emma Kowalczyk (hurdles), Jaycee Stephens (hurdles), Kendall Webster, Adrianne Goodman (relays) and Lucy Lindeman (throws).

Both teams will eye improvement as the Hornets seek to battle for top finishes in the Western Cloverbelt.

Cadott is set to host a pair of home track and field meets, the first coming on Friday, April 21 before the second on Friday, May 12.

Returning core leads Cornell/Lake HolcombeThe Knights have many familiar faces back as both teams look to move up the ranks in the East Lakeland Conference.

The boys bring back Dylan Bowe, Blake Anders, Avery Turany and Hunter Anders, four athletes in the middle of plenty of success a season ago for the Knights. Turany and Bowe just missed out on advancing to the Division 3 state championships in the pole vault in finishing fifth and sixth, respectively, at sectionals. The quartet also advanced to sectionals in the 1,600 relay.

Lauren Samardzich, Marcella Boehm, Emma Lechleitner and Haily Duffy each set a program record on their way to sectionals in 2022. Boehm earned MVP honors for the team and Lechleitner was named most valuable runner and the quartet teamed up for strong sectional finishes in both the 800 (sixth) and 400 (seventh) relays.

Cornell/Lake Holcombe is scheduled for a pair of meets in Cornell with the first on Friday, April 14 before one more Friday meet on May 5.

Gotham back for New Auburn

Freshman Andrew Gotham had a strong first year with the Trojans and leads the returners for New Auburn.

Gotham won the East Lakeland Conference championship in both shot put and discus and advanced to Division 3 sectionals in the shot put where he finished seventh. Other key returners include Morgan Berg (throws), Aliya North (sprints and jumps) and Lauren Allison (distance).

New Auburn is scheduled for one home meet this season on Friday, May 12.

Photos: Division 3 track and field sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22 Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22