It’s been a bit of a start and stop spring so far for the McDonell track and field team.

The Macks have a roster packed with talented athletes. But those athletes are also good at other things and keep busy schedules. So right now McDonell coach Marty Bushland isn’t fully sure what he has with his team beyond knowing when they’re competing, they can do well.

“This wonderful school that we have, we have so many kids in so many things,” Bushland said.

That was the case most recently on Thursday at the team’s first outdoor meet of the season in Gilman. Paul Pfeifer is coming off a strong fall cross country season and won the 1,600-meter run in Gilman and was also second in the 800. Pfeifer is among the top runners in the Chippewa County track and field honor roll in the distance races.

Alex Tokarski flexed his muscle in jump events by taking second and fourth in the 300 and 110 hurdles, respectively, and fourth in the high jump while Calvin Rineck was third in the long jump.

On the girls side, Christie Abbe won the 1,600 and 3,200 with Sophie Schmidgall (800) and Anna Thaler (triple jump) second with Kali Goulet (100, 200) third and freshman Elyse Bushman third in the 100 hurdles.

Senior Isabelle Keck was a sectional qualifier in the pole vault last year and early on has the top Chippewa County height in the event at 9 feet from a meet at UW-Eau Claire on March 31. Bushland thinks the gymnastics standout should challenge for a trip to state this year.

“These kids are talented in a lot of things, and they’re involved in a lot of things,” Bushland said of the team.

Harrison Bullard and Andrew Thaler are also distance runners in contention for the county honor roll to go with Pfeifer at the top of an always strong distance program.

Both boys and girls teams should be competitive in team competitions throughout the year but may lack the overall numbers to challenge schools such as Fall Creek atop the Western Cloverbelt near the end of the regular season.

The Macks will have plenty of opportunities to test their might as outdoor season gets fully underway. The Macks are scheduled to compete next Thursday in Colfax before hosting the annual Father Mac relays on Tuesday, April 25, at Dorais Field with a number of other local teams in attendance.

Close-to-home meets at Bloomer (May 2), Stanley-Boyd (May 5) and Cadott (May 12) are also on the schedule as is one other meet at Dorais Field on May 9, one featuring Big Rivers schools Chi-Hi and Menomonie among others.

This year’s Western Cloverbelt meet is hosted in Bloomer on Tuesday, May 16, before the Division 2 postseason begins with regionals in Flambeau on May 22 before sectionals at Cameron on May 25. When that time comes, Bushland is hoping his team will be at its best.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing the kids develop, and even with a bunch of them that we’re missing our numbers are still pretty decent,” Bushland said.