CORNELL — Marcella Boehm, Lauren Samardzich and Emma Lechleitner spend the fall and winter on opposite sides.

But when spring time comes, they team with Haily Duffy to form potent relays and serve as the core for the Cornell/Lake Holcombe girls track and field team.

Boehm, Samardzich, Lechleitner and Duffy have been strong once again early in the season as the junior quartet aims for another strong spring on the track for the Knights. Spring time is the one season they get to compete together.

Lechleitner is the lone Lake Holcombe athlete of the relay and spends her fall and winter adorning Chieftain purple for volleyball and basketball. That means she faces off against Boehm in her Cornell blue and gold in volleyball and both Boehm and Samardzich on the basketball court in the winter.

“It is kinda difficult, especially when Lauren is a really good shooter,” Lechleitner said of facing her fellow relay mates in other sports. “So we all know that and it’s nice to play with the other team because you know they’re not horrible people.”

Boehm helped Cornell best Lake Holcombe and several other teams last fall on the way to the program’s third straight East Lakeland Conference championship. In the winter Lechleitner averaged 18.8 points per game for the Chieftains girls basketball team. Samardzich was fifth in Chippewa County in 3-pointers made (47) as the Chiefs and Chieftains split their two regular season meetings on the hardwood.

While successful in other sports, track and field is where Boehm, Samardzich, Lechleitner and Duffy shine.

The quartet were a part of 400- and 800-meter relays that finished second in regionals before just missing out on qualifying for state in the next round. The four along with Brooke Sime were sixth in the 800 and seventh in the 1,600, within striking distance of the fourth or better needed to advance to state.

Individually Lechleitner also just missed state in the 300 hurdles by taking five, .36 seconds behind fourth and Samardzich advanced to sectionals in the 800 run. It was a similar story as freshmen when all four ran as part of sectional-qualifying relays.

The four juniors are all strong athletes in their own right and are continuing to work on their chemistry together to continue to raise the bar.

“I think it was just easy for all of us because the only thing we really need to focus on is the handoffs and the teamwork all together,” Lechleitner said. “We’re all really supportive of each other.”

The quartet is coming off a strong effort at last Friday’s Cornell/Lake Holcombe invitational in Cornell where the team won the 400 and 800 relays, moving into the Chippewa County Honor Roll with strong efforts. Lechleitner won the long jump and 300 hurdles, Boehm was victorious in the 100 hurdles and third in the long jump, Lechleitner and Duffy were third and fourth, respectively, in the 200 and Samardzich was sixth in the triple jump.

As the spring moves on and the weather heats up, the relays teams are hopeful their times and distances will as well. Boehm said the quartet will continue to push each other to improve and getting to state remains the number one goal.

Weather willing, the team is hopeful to be back on the track Friday at Stanley-Boyd with other meets scheduled down the line at Bruce (April 27), back in Cornell (May 5) and in New Auburn (May 12) before the East Lakeland Conference championships take place in Shell Lake on May 16. The postseason starts a week after with regionals for the Knights in Flambeau and sectionals in Cameron.

“Two years in a row we were just there and we just barely missed it,” Samardzich said of state. “But that just pushed us to run harder and (try to) get there.”

