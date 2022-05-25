Prep Track and Field Sectional Notebook: Bloomer's Rubenzer balancing successful seasons with softball, track and field team

BLOOMER — Isabel Rubenzer is keeping a busy schedule these days.

The Bloomer sophomore is excelling on the softball diamond and with the track and field team for the Blackhawks and has some important games and events on deck.

Rubenzer has competed for both teams plenty this spring but has a scheduling conflict on Thursday as she prepares for the Division 2 track and field sectional in Rice Lake while the softball team hosts St. Croix Falls in a Division 3 regional final at the same time.

The sophomore is coming off a regional championship in the triple jump on Monday at Baldwin-Woodville, where she logged a top jump of 33 feet, 1½ inches to best second-place Hannah Mroz of Somerset by more than 1 foot. Rubenzer just missed advancing in the 400-meter dash after taking fifth place and also took sixth in the long jump and was a part of the team’s 1,600 relay that was fifth.

Rubenzer and teammate Danielle Latz advanced by taking first and third, respectively, in the triple jump while Bloomer’s Alexa Post and Latz were third and third, respectively, in the triple jump. The sophomore entered Monday as the top seed but still needed to put together a strong jump to advance.

“We were running into the wind for triple and long, and I was pretty skeptical but then I was OK,” Rubenzer said. “I’ve got to believe in myself.”

One day later Rubenzer went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a run batted in for the softball team in a 15-0 shutout win over Frederic/Luck in three innings of a regional semifinal game. Rubenzer has been able to compete for both teams this spring with few scheduling conflicts. She did not play in the team’s 7-2 win at state-ranked Prescott on May 17 as Rubenzer was competing for the track team at the Western Cloverbelt Conference championships, where she finished second in the triple jump, fourth as a part of the 1,600 relay and fifth in the 400.

Rubenzer isn’t the first Bloomer athlete to play both sports at the same time. Bloomer softball coach Keith Poirier’s daughter Kenadi did the same and advanced to sectionals in the long and triple jump in 2018. Coach Poirier said there’s been communication from the start of the season between he and the track and field coaches to make sure it can work.

“Coach Schumacher and I have a great relationship,” coach Poirier said. “We coached football together awhile back, and we talked about it at the beginning of the year and as long as the communication is good we’re fine.”

Rubenzer competed in both sports last year and advanced to sectionals in the triple jump and as a part of the 1,600 relay. When she’s not running or jumping for the track team, she can be found patrolling the outfield and hitting for the softball program and always finds time to practice both.

“When I go to track practice I always leave a little early to come and hit after, and sometimes after I’m done with softball I run around my block to get some running in,” Rubenzer said. “(I) just try to be dedicated to both.”

Rubenzer is seeded sixth out of 16 triple jumpers for Thursday’s sectional and would need to finish in the top four to qualify for next weekend’s state championships in La Crosse.

The good news for her and a pair of Bloomer teams is there would be no further schedule conflicts after Thursday. Next week’s state track and field championships are on Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4. If the softball team wins Thursday, sectionals would be played next Tuesday and (with a win there) Thursday.

Top seeds

Chippewa County has a number of highly-seeded athletes entering Thursday’s sectionals that could be well placed to advance to state.

Not surprisingly, Chi-Hi junior Brooklyn Sandvig is the top seed in her 100, 200, 400 and long jump events for Division 1 sectionals in Marshfield. Brayden Warwick is the top seed in his boys 110 and 300 hurdles events, and the boys 3,200 relay team also enters Thursday with the best time among qualifiers. Freshman triple jumper Ava Krista is seeded second in her event, and junior Christian Curmbaker is seeded third in his boys triple jump.

Anders Michaelsen is the No. 1 seed for Bloomer in the 800 of the Division 2 sectional in Rice Lake. Latz is tied for second with Stanley-Boyd’s Teagen Becker and La Crosse Logan’s Aaliyah Hamiliton in the high jump.

In the Division 3 sectional at Colfax, New Auburn’s Triton Robey is the second seed in the pole vault, and McDonell’s Destiny Baughman is seeded second in the long and triple jumps. Gilman’s Gracie Tallier is the No. 2 seed in the 100 and the No. 3 seed in the 200 while teammate Bailey Angell is seeded third in the discus and shot put.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.