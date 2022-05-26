Prep Track and Field Sectional Roundup: Chi-Hi's Sandvig wins four Division 1 sectional titles in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD — Chi-Hi junior Brooklyn Sandvig heads to the Division 1 state track and field championships with four sectional championships for a second year in a row after winning the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dash events and the long jump on Thursday afternoon at sectionals.

Sandvig will be joined by Brayden Warwick, Ava Krista, Christian Crumbaker and Lukas Wagner in representing Chi-Hi at next weekend's state track and field championships in La Crosse by virtue of their top-three finishes.

Sandvig won the 100 in 12.03 seconds to best River Falls' Rebecca Randleman for the top spot, was victorious by more than a second over Merrill's Madison Crossman in the 200 in 24.57 and earned the chance to defend her 400 state title from 2021 by winning the event in 55.27, more than five seconds in front of Wisconsin Rapids' Elise Moon in second. The junior also leaped to victory in the long jump with a top leap of 18-feet, 3.5-inches to win by more than a foot over D.C. Everest senior Brenna Lehrke.

Warwick will make a return trip to state in both hurdles events after winning the 110 crown and taking second in the 300. The senior won the 110 in 15.06 seconds to edge Rhinelander's Cole Worrall (15.17) for first and took second to River Falls' Isaac Carns (40.46) in the 300 in 40.76. The senior Wagner is moving on in the 3,200 after finishing in third place with a time of 9:49.37, Crumbaker will cap his junior season at state after a third-place finish in the boys triple jump with a best leap of 43-8.75 and the freshman Krista advanced in the girls triple jump with a best leap of 35-4.25.

The Chi-Hi boys 3,200 relay team of Ryan Beranek, Mason Howard, Wagner and Benjamin Cihasky just missed out on advancing to state after taking fourth place. Olivia Sedlacek (200) and Abby Merconti (1,600) were each fifth in their respective events while the boys 1,600 relay team of Crumbaker, Gabe Vargas, Ethan Faschingbauer and Beranek took sixth. Faschingbauer (400), Cihasky (800) and Thomas Clary (discus) were each eighth in their respective events.

D.C. Everest finished first in the girls team standings with 97 points as Chi-Hi was fifth with 54 while Stevens Point earned the boys team crown with 120 points and Chi-Hi was eighth with 41 points.

Division 2

Bloomer's Latz, Post advance

At Rice Lake, Danielle Latz and Alexa Post are moving onto state for Bloomer by virtue of top-four finishes at sectionals.

Latz is moving on in the high jump after tying for third place with Northland Pines' Taylor Franzen at 4-10 behind La Crosse Logan's Kalli Knoble (5-2) and St. Croix Falls' Lucy Belisle (5-0). Post was fourth in the long jump with a best leap of 17-2.25 to move on as Antigo's MacKenzie Wissbroecker won the event at 17-11 and Latz took 10th.

The Bloomer boys 3,200 relay team of Lucas Anderson, Anders Michaelsen, Gavin Gehring and Jaden Ryan just missed out on advancing to state by .04 seconds behind Elk Mound for the final transfer position. Michaelsen was also fifth in the 800 with Gehring taking 15th.

Isabel Rubenzer and Latz finished sixth and 12th, respectively, in the triple jump and Anderson was seventh in the 3,200. Benjamin Miller finished ninth in the long jump and the girls 800 relay team of Jensyn Skaar, Cicely Kiecker, Makaiah Kempe and Latz came home 11th. Kempe was also 13th in the 300 hurdles while Alena Otto (1,600) and Hunter Steward (discus) were 14th in their respective events.

Zack Boes is moving onto state for Stanley-Boyd with a fourth-place finish in the pole vault at a height of 12-6, edging out Osceola's Brayden Bradway for the final spot with teammate Cooper Nichols finishing 10th. Carsen Hause took fifth in the high jump and the girls 3,200 relay team of Bethany Pilgrim, Adyson Gustafson, Janelle Schesel and Leslie Derks was also fifth for the Orioles. Schesel was sixth individually in the 800 while Nichols and Madden Mahr were seventh and 13th, respectively, in the 200. Boettcher finished 10th in the 200, Addison Mahr (300 hurdles) and Chase Sturm (shot put) were each 12th in their respective events and Teagen Becker was 13th in the high jump.

Nic Schmelzer came home 14th in the 110 hurdles and 15th in the 300 hurdles while the girls 1,600 relay team of Boettcher, Pilgrim, Addison Mahr and Schesel was 15th.

La Crosse Logan won the boys team championship with 79.5 points as Stanley-Boyd was 21st (11) and Bloomer tied for 22nd (10). Logan also won the girls team title with 65.5 points as Bloomer tied for 21st (13.5) and Stanley-Boyd was 27th (seven).

