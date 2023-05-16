BLOOMER — The Stanley-Boyd boys and Cadott girls track and field teams each finished second on Tuesday at the Western Cloverbelt Conference championships.

Both the Orioles and Hornets were runner-up to Fall Creek as the Crickets swept both crowns. Stanley-Boyd scored 159.5 points as Fall Creek won with 176 while Cadott had 116 to edge out Bloomer (111) for second while the Crickets scored 213 in a dominant girls effort.

Cadott was led by a stellar performance from Iszy Sonnentag as the freshman won all four events she competed in. Sonnentag took first in the 100-meter hurdles (15.09 seconds), 400-meter run (58.73), triple jump (35-feet, 5.25-inches) and teamed with Jaycee Stephens, Taylor Hager and Lilly Spaeth to end the day with a victory in the 1,600 relay in 4:20.63.

Haley Mathison was strong for Cadott with a victory in the shot put (30-11), second in the discus and a fifth in the high jump. Stephens took third in both 100 and 300 hurdles with Emma Kowalczyk fifth in the 100 hurdles and Lucy Lindeman came home fourth in the shot put. The 800 relay team of Kiera Urbanek, Hager, Kendall Webster and Spaeth was third.

The Stanley-Boyd boys won four events including a pair of relays. The 400 relay team of Jake LaGrander, Chase Sturm, Carson Hodowanic and Simon Polman won their race in 46.14 seconds while the 800 relay team of Cole Brenner, Madden Mahr, Hodowanic and LaGrander was victorious in 1:36.13. Individually Zack Boes claimed the boys pole vault championship with a height of 12-feet with teammates Troy Trevino and Candin Yeager tying for fifth while Cameron Kohls won the high jump with a height of 5-6.

The Oriole boys had a strong showing in the discus with Zach Ciszak taking second, Henry Koch finishing third and Robert Poole coming home fourth. Mahr, Polman and Brenner finished 3-4-5 in the 200 while Nic Schmelzer and Aydden Marten were third and fourth, respectively, in the 300 hurdles with Schmelzer also taking fourth in the 110 hurdles. Sturm finished third in the shot put.

Mahr and Polman were 4-5 in the 100, Lucus Walker finished fourth in the 800 and 1,600 to go with his third in the 3,200. Troy Trevino (400), Zack Boes (triple jump) and Jake LaGrander (long jump) were fifth in their respective events.

Bloomer was third with McDonell fourth (79), Stanley-Boyd fifth (72) and Thorp eighth (12). The Blackhawks earned five runner-up finishes with Isabel Rubenzer (long jump, shot put, triple jump) Makaiah Kempe (100 hurdles) and Alena Otto (3,200) finishing near the top with Liona Rufledt taking third in the 3,200 behind Otto. Rubenzer was also third in the 400, Kempe was third behind Rubenzer in the triple jump and the 400 relay team of Allie McCann, Brooke Petska, Hannah LaGesse and Faith Bowe came home third. Danielle Latz was fourth in the high jump while Rufledt (1,600), Grace Boos (discus) and Faith Bowe (shot put) were fifth in their respective events.

Freshman Elyse Bushman led the Macks by winning the 300 hurdles in 48.39 while finishing fourth in the 100 hurdles. Kali Goulet and Anna Thaler finished 3-4 in the long jump and Goulet was also fourth in the 100. Isabelle Keck was third in the pole vault, Christie Abbe finished fourth in the 3,200 and Anna Thaler was fourth in the triple jump. Goulet, Keck, Thaler and Bushman teamed up to take second in the 800 relay and the 3,200 relay team of Sophie Schmidgall, Abbe, Olivia Heidtke and Adrianna Bresina was third.

Stanley-Boyd earned second-place finishes with Lula Chwala (300 hurdles), Teagen Becker (high jump) and the 3,200 relay team of Janelle Schesel, Adyson Gustafson, Elena Trevino and Bethany Pilgrim. The 1,600 relay team of Macie LaGrander, Becker, Addison Mahr and Pilgrim was third while Schesel (800, 1,600), Pilgrim (400) and Syleen Seichter (discus) were fourth in their respective events. Alexa Liszewski (3,200), Grace Schmidt (high jump) and Janelle Schesel (pole vault) were fifth.

Anna Ciolkosz was fifth in the high jump to lead Thorp.

Bloomer was third on the boys side (119) with McDonell fourth (82.5), Cadott fifth (61) and Thorp seventh (20). The Blackhawks distance runners had a strong day, accounting for two of the team's three wins and many of its high finishes. Lucas Anderson won the 3,200 in 10:15.69 with Seth Rogge second while those two partnered with Anders Michaelsen and Zechariah Anderson to win the 3,200 relay in 8:42.00. Benjamin Miller was also victorious in the long jump with a best leap of 20-3.75.

Lucas Anderson and Michaelsen were 2-3 in the 1,600 as McDonell senior Paul Pfeifer passed both coming down the frontstretch of the final lap for the victory. Michaelsen was also third in the 800. Connor Fossum was second in the triple jump, Dylan Halom came home third in the high jump and the 400 relay team of Parker Ruff, Benjamin Miller, Ethan Seibel and Fossum were third. Karim Bah was fifth in both the discus and shot put for Bloomer.

Pfeifer's victory in the 1,600 in 4:43.80 was one of two wins for the McDonell boys as Alex Tokarski had the best time in the 300 hurdles (41.94). Tokarski was also second in the 110 hudles (16.24) and was joined as a runner-up in his event by two McDonell relays — the 800 team of Calvin Rineck, Ben Siegenthaler, Frederick Blair and Dawson Moulton and the 1,600 team of Tokarski, Rineck, Siegenthaler and Pfeifer. Rineck was third in the long jump and the 3,200 relay team of Rineck, Siegenthaler, Corbin Holm and Pfeifer was third. Andrew Thaler and Harrison Bullard finished 4-5 in the 3,200 for the Macks.

Peter Weir won two events and was second in another for the Hornets as the senior was fastest in the 400 (50.95) and 800 (1:58.34) while being the runner-up in the high jump. Weir also teamed up with Nick Fasbender, Cole Pfeifer and Easton Goodman to take third in the 1,600 relay and Wyatt Engel was fifth in the 110 hurdles.

Daniel Mathison finished fourth in the long jump to lead Thorp.

