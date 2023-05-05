STANLEY — The Stanley-Boyd boys and McDonell girls earned team victories at Friday's Oriole invite hosted at Oriole Park.

The Stanley-Boyd boys (173.08) bested Bloomer (86.75) in second with McDonell fourth (75.75), Cadott sixth (56.33) and Gilman ninth (13.33) while the lady Macks (119) beat out Abbotsford (94) with Stanley-Boyd and Cadott tied for third (79.5), Bloomer fifth (71) and Gilman sixth (59).

The Oriole boys were victorious on the strength of five event victories including strong efforts in a pair of sprint events. Simon Polman won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.54 seconds with Madden Mahr second, Chase Sturm third and Carson Hodowanic fifth. Polman took the 200 as well in 23.50 with Mahr second and Cole Brenner third. Nic Schmelzer took the top spot in the 300 hurdles in 44.78 with Aydden Marten fourth and Sturm won the shot put with a top toss of 42-feet, 3-inches. The 400 relay team of Jake LaGrander, Mahr, Hodowanic and Polman won in 45.34.

The 800 relay team of Caleb Westrom, Brenner, Landon Karlen and Cameron Kohls took second as a team, as did Lucus Walker individually in the 1,600 while Kohls tied for second in the high jump. Walker (800) and Boes (triple jump) were third in their respective events with LaGrander and Mahr finishing 3-4 in the long jump and Robert Poole and Zach Ciszak taking 3-4 in the discus. Walker tied for fourth in the 3,200 and Troy Trevino (400) and Marten (110 hurdles) were fifth.

Lucas Anderson won the 1,600 for the Bloomer boys in 4:41.58 with Seth Rogge third and Zechariah Anderson fourth. Benjamin Miller jumped his way to a win in the long jump (19-1) and Connor Fossum was tops in the triple jump (38-5). Anders Michaelsen earned runners-up in the 400 and 800, Karim Bah was third in the shot put and Miller (200) and Lucas Anderson (800) were each fourth.

The McDonell boys won three events including two relays. Paul Pfeifer won the 3,200 in 10:08.14 with Andrew Thaler second and Harrison Bullard tying for fourth. The 1,600 relay team of Calvin Rineck, Ben Siegenthaler, Alex Tokarski and Pfeifer won in 3:41.72 while the 3,200 team of Grant Smiskey, Owen Clark, Paul Pfeifer and Rineck was victorious in 9:15.27. Tokarski took second in the 110 hurdles and was third in the 300 hurdles with Rineck also taking second in the long jump. The 800 team of Rineck, Domenic Hazelton, John Herro and Siegenthaler came home third and Fredrick Blair was fifth in the 300 hurdles.

Cadott's Peter Weir won the 400 (53.37) and 800 (2:01.34) and tied for second in the high jump. Weir also teamed up with Easton Goodman, Nick Fasbender and Saibyn Will to take second in the 1,600 while the 400 team of Fasbender, Dylan Drehmel, Levi Lindsay and Jimmy Carranza was third. Wyatt Engel finished fourth in the 110 hurdles.

Sawyer Winger tied for second in the high jump for the Gilman boys.

The McDonell girls earned four event wins with Adrianna Bresina (400, 1:08.11), Christie Abbe (3,200, 14:19.91), Isabelle Keck (pole vault, 9-6) and the 800 relay team of Keck, Kali Goulet, Elyse Bushman and Anna Thaler (1:55.49) victorious. Gretta Sokup and Yuzuki Kobayashi were fourth and fifth, respectively, behind Abbe in the 3,200.

Goulet was runner-up in the 100 and 200 with Thaler second in the triple jump and fourth in the 100. Sophie Schmidgall earned a runner-up in the 800, Bushman (300 hurdles) and Goulet (long jump) were third in their respective events and Abbe was also fifth in the 1,600.

Iszy Sonnentag played a part in three wins for the Cadott girls as she won the 100 hurdles (16.46) with Jaycee Stephens second, took first in the long jump (16-5) and teamed up with Stephens, Taylor Hager and Lucy Lindeman to win the 1,600 relay in 4:28.53.

Stephens was second in the 300 hurdles, Lyla Weggen was third in the 3,200 and Adrianna Goodman finished fifth in the triple jump.

Janelle Schesel won the 800 in 2:41.07 for the Orioles with Elena Trevino third while Lula Chwala ran and jumped to victory in the 300 hurdles in 50.73 with Addison Mahr fifth.

Alexa Liszewski was second in the 3,200 as was the 1,600 relay team of Bethany Pilgrim, Adyson Gustafson, Mahr and Schesel. Chwala and Mahr were third and fifth, respectively, in the 100 hurdles, Gustafson (200), Trevino (1,600) and Grace Schmidt (high jump) earned fourth-place finishes.

Bloomer's Liona Rufledt won the 1,600 in 6:11.13 with Alena Otto third while those two combined with Adele Lundgren and Abigail Hable to win the 3,200 in 11:38.14.

Jensyn Skaar and Joelle Mcmanus were second and fourth in the 400, Makaiah Kempe was third in the triple jump, Skaar was fifth in the 100 and Mcmanus came home fifth in the 800.

Gracie Tallier won the 100 and 200 for Gilman with times of 12.70 and 26.91, respectively, to go with a runner-up in the long jump and a second-place as a part of the 800 relay with Kyra Rabuck, Jaylen Copenhaver and Claire Drier. Bailey Angel won the discus with a best toss of 116-4.5 and took second in the shot put.

Drier was also fourth in the 100 hurdles.

