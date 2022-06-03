Prep Track and Field State: New Auburn's Robey fifth in pole vault to become first Trojan state medalist since 2002

LA CROSSE — For the past year, Triton Robey's goal has simply been to get to La Crosse.

But once he got there, the New Auburn senior made sure to make the most of it.

Robey tied with Bangor's Sam Crenshaw for fifth place in the Division 3 pole vault on Friday afternoon with a height of 12 feet, 6 inches.

Making the first appearance for a New Auburn athlete at state since 2013, Robey became the first Trojan athlete to finish on the podium since the team's boys 1,600 relay took fifth in 2002. The last individual to earn a podium finish as Chris Butterfield taking fifth in the 300 hurdles in 2001.

Robey came in at 11-6 — the highest starting point of the season for him — and made his first three jumps at 11-6, 12-0 and 12-6 before bowing out after three unsuccessful attempts at 13-0.

Robey was seeded outside the top six, but made his jumps early to quickly move into medalist position.

“I was definitely ready to go," Robey said. "I knew I came here to still compete even though maybe (my) ranking wasn’t the best. I still had to come out here and do my job.”

Robey just missed out on advancing to state in 2021 after taking fifth at sectionals. He worked his way back to sectionals and finished third to advance to state, the first Trojan to make it to La Crosse since Jesse Sweeter in 2013. Crenshaw and Robey bowed out at 13-0 and had to wait for Unity's Harrison Zipperer, who had two unsuccessful events at lower heights, to scratch out. Once he did, Robey and Breuer had their fifth-place tie secured.

“I feel bad for the guys because I know they deserve to be here just as much as me,” Robey said of waiting out the other scratches. “But at the same time in my head I’m kinda (thinking I) hope he misses.”

Athens' Caden Decker won the title at 14-9, beating out teammate Ryan Peel in second at 13-0.

Robey will now head to UW-Stout to stay with the pole vault for the Blue Devil track and field team — and will probably see plenty of Veterans Memorial Stadium in the coming years as he returns as a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference competitor.

Angell finishes second in shot put

Gilman sophomore Bailey Angell began her weekend of throwing with a second-place finish in the shot put with a toss of 38-6.25 as Manitowoc Lutheran's Monraye Ermis won with a distance of 39-1.25.

“I did everything right," Angell said of her first throw. "I took it easy so that I would get a good one in and then once I started giving ‘er I started getting on my nerves.”

Angell's best throw was her first before four straight scratches. The sophomore capped her day with a 35-10.25 and edged out Ladysmith's Tori Thorpe with a 38-6 for runner-up.

Angell's had thrown in the 39- and 40-foot range in practice before dislocating a finger during an errant throw and she has started getting past the injury in recent days.

"Still not bad for a sophomore I guess," Angell said.

Gilman junior Gracie Tallier will run for state titles in the 100- and 200-meter dashes after advancing out of preliminaries. Tallier was fourth in the 100 with a time of 12.62 seconds as Deerfield's Steffi Siewert won in 12.53 before taking ninth in the 200 at 26.45 with Dodgeland's Miranda Firari winning in 25.89.

In other action

Bloomer sophomore Danielle Latz just missed out on a podium finish as she tied for seventh in the Division 2 high jump.

Latz finished even with Platteville's Emily Fields at 5-0, one missed jump behind Brodhead/Juda's Addison Yates in sixth place. Westby freshman won the championship by clearing 5-5.

Bloomer senior Alexa Post qualified for state in the long jump but did not compete.

Stanley-Boyd sophomore Zack Boes finished 15th in the pole vault, clearing 12-0 on his third attempt before bowing out at 12-6. Piux XI Catholic's Timothy Chrisbaum was victorious by fewer misses of New Berlin West's Matthew Ewens at 14-6.

Coming Saturday

Cadott senior Ethan Tegels will be making his first state appearance when he competes in the shot put. Tegels took second at sectionals with a best throw of 47-5.5, a distance that ties him for seventh best among qualifiers and he will throw with the second flight.

Angell will be back in action as she goes in the discus. Angell is seeded 10th after her third-place effort of 112-03 at sectionals and took fourth at state a season ago.

