Prep Volleyball: Chi-Hi finishes runner-up at Menomonie Sprawl

MENOMONIE — The Chi-Hi volleyball team finished in second place out of 40 teams on Saturday in the final day of the Menomonie Volleyball Sprawl at Johnson Fieldhouse.

The Cardinals finished second to River Falls after a tight three-set defeat in the championship match, leading a strong contingent of Chippewa County squads at the two-day event.

Chi-Hi entered Saturday as a No. 2 seed in the tournament after a 4-0 effort in Friday's pool play. The Cardinals beat Elmwood, Eau Claire Memorial, Athens and Hudson on the way to the championship match where River Falls earned a 25-15, 17-25, 16-14 victory in a battle of Big Rivers Conference heavyweights.

The Cardinals (12-1) overcame a rough first set to win set two and jumped out to an 8-2 lead in set three after a kill from Maddie Hunt. The Wildcats rallied back to take the lead en route to the program's fifth straight Sprawl title. Chi-Hi was without setter Maddy Bauer for the final eight points after she had to leave the match with a bloody nose.

“A bit of bad luck with Bauer getting a bloody nose at the end and having to switch things on the fly but that’s just the way it happens," Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke said. "I told the girls I was really proud of them for fighting through the adversity because they kicked the crap out of us the first set. We had to fight really hard to come back and they made the mental choice to up their energy and up their play and kudos to them. Now we know we can play with them. We’re just as good.”

Paige Steinmetz had 66 kills over the tournament to lead the team. Sophie Robinson added 50 kills, Sami Perlberg had 38 and Maddie Hunt chipped in with 36. Steinmetz and Bauer served 16 and 15 aces, respectively, and Bauer also had 196 assists and 30 digs. Mykle Buhrow led the Cards with 64 digs, followed by 44 for Steinmetz and 43 for Perlberg.

Chi-Hi and River Falls are no strangers to each other. The Cardinals and Wildcats met three times in 2021 including the Division 1 sectional finals. River Falls won all three of those meetings and their first battle of 2022 was a lot like their playoff clash a season ago where the Cardinals battled back to force a deciding set before the Wildcats prevailed.

“Second place out of a 40-team tournament isn’t anything to be upset about," Heidtke said. "So we’re going to take it as a win, use it as a learning experience and continue.”

River Falls and Chi-Hi were the top-two seeds after Friday's pool play and looked like it on Saturday, controlling their matches until they ultimately met in the title match. The two programs won't have to wait long for another battle — the Wildcats come to Chi-Hi on Thursday to open Big Rivers play.

“I think it’s great that we ended playing high-level volleyball and we get to do it again on Thursday," Heidtke said. "I think they’re going to have a little bit of a bitter taste. I know Maddy Bauer will for sure what to be able to play the whole, entire match. It’s a good thing. You don’t learn what you need to improve until you play quality competition and that’s what this was.”

Cadott mounted an early charge in Saturday's tournament play, advancing to the quarterfinals before ultimately taking eighth. The Hornets (4-6) were 1-3 in pool play and seeded 30th at the start of the day. But after beating Colby to start the day, Cadott sprung a pair of upsets with wins over third-seeded Barron and 19th-seeded Menomonie to make it to the quarters. Cadott was bested by Hudson in the quarterfinals, then fell to Athens and Eau Claire North to ultimately take eighth.

The Hornets now have a two-week break before hosting an invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10.

McDonell (5-4) was close behind Cadott by taking 10th. The Macks went 2-2 in Friday's pool play and were seeded 21st at the start of Saturday. After starting the day by knocking off 12th-seeded Mosinee, the Macks fell to fifth-seeded Saint Croix Falls in three sets as the Saints rallied from a late deficit. McDonell bounced back with wins over Western Cloverbelt foes Eau Claire Regis and Stanley-Boyd before falling to Eau Claire Memorial in the match for ninth place. All four of McDonell's losses were in three sets and coach Kat Hanson was pleased with the improvement her team showed throughout the tournament and how it bounced back from adversity.

The Macks are back on the court next Saturday at an invite hosted by La Crosse Aquinas.

Stanley-Boyd (7-3) was seeded 25th after splitting four matches on Friday. The Orioles knocked off North Crawford and eighth-seeded Osceola to start the day before falling to Eau Claire North. After the loss to the Huskies, Stanley-Boyd beat Prescott before the loss to the Macks to end their tournament.

"Overall I am proud of the girls for the push they had playing over two days," Stanley-Boyd coach Karley Wiensch said. :We had a lot of fight during the games we went three in. We gelled as a team and worked together. We ended up finishing 11th place out of 40 teams. We did quite well for our first time being in the Sprawl Tournament. This tournament has a lot of different competition at it and it was a great experience for the girls to see different teams."

Emily Brenner had 106 kills to lead the Orioles over the two days. Kayte Licht had 69 digs and 19 kills on Saturday while Kaden Drehmel and Avery Vait had 43 and 38 assists, respectively on Saturday.

The Orioles return to action Thursday in a quad in Greenwood.