Prep Volleyball: Chi-Hi wins Bloomer invitational with McDonell in second, Bloomer taking third

BLOOMER — The Chi-Hi volleyball team led a contingent of Chippewa County squads at the top of the standings at Saturday's Bloomer invitational, winning the tournament with an unbeaten day.

Chi-Hi took the top spot with across-the-street neighbor McDonell second and the host Blackhawks in third.

The Cardinals (35-2) put together an unbeaten day to win the Bloomer invite for the second time in as many years. Chi-Hi bested Fall Creek (25-19, 25-14), Osceola (25-14, 25-15) and Bloomer (25-21, 25-14) in pool play before defeating Turtle Lake in the semifinals (25-5, 25-9) and knocking off McDonell in the championship game (25-7, 25-21).

Paige Steinmetz led the offense with 51 kills to go with 23 digs and seven aces. Sophie Robinson had 36 kills, 20 digs and 10 aces while Sami Perlberg added 30 kills, a team-best 38 digs and seven aces. Olivia Sanborn had 12 aces and 19 digs, Mykle Burhow added 17 digs with five aces and Maddy Bauer moved the offense with 120 assists and 17 digs.

Chi-Hi was ranked seventh in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association's Division 1 state poll and has continued to pile up wins after knocking off River Falls in a crucial four-set win to start Big Rivers play on Sept. 1. The Cardinals have also went unbeaten at tournaments in Merrill and Lake Country Lutheran after starting the season by taking place out of 40 teams at the Menomonie Sprawl. Chi-Hi's lone loss since a three-set defeat to River Falls in the Menomonie Sprawl championship game was a three setter against Rogers (Minn.) in a tournament at Hopkins, Minn. on Sept. 17. Rogers was ranked eighth in Class 4A in the latest Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.

The program added tournaments at Lake Country Lutheran and Hopkins in an effort to see new teams and the Cardinals have responded.

“It’s been a good opportunity to have to respond and play some teams they don’t know," Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke said. "That presents some new challenges but they’ve done a great job.”

Heidtke was complimentary of the work his team has put in so far this year but said the team still has a lot of work left to get where it wants to go. Chi-Hi was without junior middle hitter Maddie Hunt in Thursday's win over Menomonie and again on Saturday and Heidtke said Hunt will miss 'a bit' of time. But in her absence, others have stepped up as a part of a roster Heidtke has full confidence in all around the lineup.

“We are really lucky because we do have depth," Heidtke said. "We have experience at multiple positions and the other thing we’re lucky about is the level in our gym is so high that you’re constantly competing with and against great players every day.”

Chi-Hi plays a nonconference matchup at Stevens Point — currently second in the Wisconsin Valley Conference standings to Marshfield — before returning to Big Rivers play at New Richmond on Thursday and closes Big Rivers play at Eau Claire Memorial on Oct. 13. Wins against the Tigers and Old Abes would give the program its first conference championship since 2013.

“We’re not looking past anyone because we know that every time we step out on the court we have to come ready to play and that a lot of people are bringing their best volleyball against us," Heidtke said. "So we have to be extra ready to play. That’s just been our focus is one match at a time and it doesn’t pay to look forward because we have to take care of the here and now.”

McDonell was the runner-up, going unbeaten in pool play with straight-set wins over Ladysmith, Turtle Lake and Saint Croix Falls before beating Bloomer in the semis (25-13, 27-25) and falling to the Cardinals.

Marley Hughes led the Macks with a team-high 30 kills to go with 25 digs and six blocks. Aubrey Dorn had 24 kills and 23 digs, Gracie Goettl had 16 kills and 21 digs and Josie Witkowski and Alayna Crawford had 12 and 10 kills, respectively.

Abby Bresina served five aces and had 13 digs to go with 49 assists while Emily Cooper had 47 assists, nine digs, five kills and two aces.

“We’re really happy with how we played today," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. "I think in pool play we played our game and were successful. We were particular with how we ran our offense and our defense and I thought we moved well and competed well. I thought we brought good energy and a couple times when games got really tight we responded really well to that.”

McDonell (30-9) is the defending Division 4 state champion and was ranked fourth in the latest WVCA Division 4 state coaches poll. The Macks are even with Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings with two matches to go. McDonell plays at Cadott on Tuesday before hosting Fall Creek on Thursday to close league play with a Cloverbelt Crossover matchup set for next week.

The host Blackhawks finished in third place with a 3-2 effort on the day. Bloomer defeated Osceola (26-24, 25-21) and Fall Creek (25-19, 25-14) and fell to the Cardinals in pool play, then fell to the Macks in the semifinals and ended the day with a straight-set win over Turtle Lake (25-11, 25-19). Bloomer coach Heather Henry said feels her program's home tournament offers plenty of talent and that included three teams in close proximity at the top on Saturday.

“When I just looked at that today I was like ‘wow, all of us were first, second and third?’" Henry said. "That just goes to show our talent for student-athletes is pretty amazing.”

Isabel Rubenzer led the Blackhawks (23-9) with 30 kills with Bella Seibel adding 20 kills and seven aces. Ciarra Seibel had 16 kills and 28 digs, Katlyn Jones had 15 kills, Jensyn Skaar led the Blackhawks with 30 digs and Amelia Herrick had 71 assists overall.

Overall Henry was pleased with how her team played as the Blackhawks are in the middle of a busy stretch of action.

“I think they did a nice job coming in, taking care of what they needed to take care of," Henry said.

Bloomer was an honorable mention in the latest WVCA Division 2 state coaches poll. After a triangular in Menomonie on Monday, the Blackhawks close the regular season by hosting Osseo-Fairchild on Tuesday and playing at Thorp on Thursday before the Cloverbelt Crossover next week.