Prep Volleyball Division 1 Playoffs: Focus on competition fuels Chi-Hi as expectations rise

The Chi-Hi volleyball team is a competitive bunch.

Not just in games but in practice as well.

As the Cardinals (36-2) enter the Division 1 postseason as a No. 1 seed in their sectional, the program has continued to build on the many things it has achieved in recent years.

A lot of that growth comes in practice, where the Cardinals emphasize competition in an effort to keep raising the bar.

“We work really hard to make everything a competition in our gym,” Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke said. “Every thing we do has a competition attached to do, and that’s how we breed competition. We’ve got winners and losers and consequences if you’re not the winner, and it’s made to where we have players who are not only pushing themselves to be their best, but they’re pushing each other to be their best as well.”

The team will set certain goals for drills and won’t move on to the next until those goals are achieved.

“I like to put them in pressure-filled challenging situations and we don’t move on until they finish it, and that’s where you see they build resiliency as individuals but also as a team,” Heidtke said. “That’s where our teamwork really starts to thrive, too, because they work together to pull each other through the hard times.”

A deep roster means competition for playing time is always intense with the team knowing that sort of effort will only help on game day.

“We make it fun for sure,” junior outside hitter Sophie Robinson said. “We’re always competing, but even across the net we’ll joke with each other or pick on each other if we mess up. We know it’s all in good fun having fun out there.”

It’s been a gradual rise for the Cardinals in recent years. This year’s senior class of Emma Lenfant, Sami Perlberg, Maddy Bauer and Bella Murry went 14-21 and finished sixth out of seven teams in the Big Rivers standings as freshmen in 2019 before improving to 11-3 in a COVID-19 altered 2020 campaign. Chi-Hi broke through with a 37-3 season in 2021, advancing to the sectional finals before falling to River Falls in a five-set thriller. Many of the players from that sectional finalist returned this season as the the team has once again played at a high level.

Chi-Hi started the season by taking second to River Falls at the 40-team Menomonie Sprawl tournament, falling to the Wildcats in three sets in the championship game. The Cardinals rebounded to beat River Falls in four sets to start the Big Rivers season on Sept. 1, setting the tone in an unbeaten conference championship campaign.

The Cardinals are big believers in goal setting, with Heidtke saying many of their long-term goals cannot be achieved unless their short-term ones are also taken care of.

“We knew we had to win each match week and after week and that wasn’t just River Falls,” Heidtke said. “That was a big win the first night of conference for us, but our work wasn’t done after that one goal was achieved.”

Chi-Hi’s only other loss on the season was a three-set defeat to Rogers (Minn.) in a tournament in Hopkins, Minnesota. Rogers was ranked ninth in the most recent Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association’s Class 4A state poll.

The Cardinals were ranked seventh in the final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 state coaches poll of the regular season.

Heidtke said the cornerstones of the Cardinals’ program are effort, enthusiasm and teamwork, and if his team can play with those while continuing to build skill, good things will keep happening.

“I think it really helps us because we come to the gym, we want to get better every single day and I think that pushing ourselves and competing with each other makes us all around better athletes and volleyball players,” junior opposite hitter Paige Steinmetz said.

As the top seed in the tournament, the Cardinals have a bye into Saturday’s regional final, where they will host either No. 8 D.C. Everest or No. 9 Stevens Point. Chi-Hi has defeated both teams in straight sets this season.

A win Saturday would send Chi-Hi to sectionals on Thursday, Oct. 27, in Hudson.

With the playoffs here and the competition picking up, the Cardinals know they will need to play their best to keep playing.

But it’s a situation the program has been preparing for on a daily basis.

“I think that we all just have so much determination and we all know what our end goal is, but we’re still focusing on our process and going into each game like it’s our last,” Steinmetz said.

Up Next Division 1 Regional Finals (9) Stevens Point/(8) D.C. Everest winner at (1) Chi-Hi When: Saturday, 7 p.m.