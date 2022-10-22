Prep Volleyball Division 1 Regionals: Chi-Hi works quickly to sweep D.C. Everest for title

The Chi-Hi volleyball team worked quickly to secure its second Division 1 regional championship in as many seasons, sweeping D.C. Everest (25-13, 25-10, 25-12) on Saturday night at Chi-Hi.

The Cardinals (39-2) advance to Thursday's sectional semifinals in Hudson to meet the Raiders.

Maddie Hunt led a strong effort at the net for the Cardinals with 10 kills from her middle blocker position.

Chi-Hi was playing its first game in nine days, earning a bye to the regional finals as the No. 1 seed after closing out the regular season by beating Eau Claire Memorial to clinch the outright Big Rivers Conference championship on Oct. 13.

But the Cardinals hardly looked rusty in the victory.

“We were in the same situation last year so I think a lot of the girls were used to it and I kind of knew more what to expect," Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke said of the break. "So I was able to set up practice differently for the week and do some different things. They were really excited to get out and play again.”

Chi-Hi swept D.C. Everest in a two-set matchup at the start of the season at Wausau West and broke out the brooms again on Saturday as the Cards won their 17th consecutive match.

“We’ve had a really intense week of practice and it bonds us as a team," Chi-Hi senior Bella Murry said. "I feel like coming out of this past week with the mindset of we’re in this as a team, we’re here for each other – this is it. I feel like we’ve all grown and our chemistry is coming together and we’re all playing as a solid team.”

Sami Perlberg, Paige Steinmetz and Sophie Robinson had nine kills apiece and Riley Terhark added four. Perlberg and Steinmetz had 12 digs apiece to lead the team and Robinson added 10.

The Cardinals earned the program's first Big Rivers Conference title since 2013 with an unbeaten effort in the league but as the focus changed to the playoffs, Heidtke reminded his team everyone has the same record each time they hit the floor.

“We talked about this is the new season," Heidtke said. "Everybody is 0-0. So you have to win your way through and there’s no room for error anymore. We talked all week long about executing the best we can and I think we did a really nice job of that tonight.”

Steinmetz had five of her team's 12 aces, followed by three from Olivia Sanborn and two from Robinson. Terhark had three block assists and Steinmetz had two and Maddy Bauer had 38 assists and an ace.

Chi-Hi returned a number of key players — especially at the net and at setter — from last year's sectional finalist. With another year of working together, the team's chemistry has continued to grow as has the team's success. Chi-Hi was ranked seventh in the final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 state poll of the regular season.

The Cardinals head for Thursday's sectionals as one of three Big Rivers teams among the four remaining squads. River Falls and Marshfield advanced to sectionals with straight-set victories and will meet in the other semifinal. The Wildcats were ranked eighth in the final state poll of the regular season and the Tigers were an honorable mention.

Hudson beat Eau Claire Memorial in four sets and will meet the Cardinals in the other semifinal. Chi-Hi had two straight-set wins over Hudson in the regular season including a 3-0 win in conference play on Sept. 8.

Thursday's sectional semifinal winners will clash on Saturday with a trip to state on the line.

“If we work together, anything could happen," Chi-Hi junior libero Mykle Buhrow said.