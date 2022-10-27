Prep Volleyball Division 1 Sectionals: Chi-Hi rallies late to top Hudson, advance to finals

HUDSON — Momentum is a fickle thing in volleyball.

One minute you have it, the next you don't.

And that can often happen multiple times in the same set.

Chi-Hi trailed 8-3 early in the fifth and deciding set before staging a rally to outlast Hudson (21-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-7, 15-12) on Thursday evening in a Division 1 sectional semifinal matchup. The Cardinals (40-2) advance to face River Falls on Saturday at Eau Claire North for a trip to next week's state tournament.

Hudson took the first and third sets with the Cardinals battling back to tie it up. But the Raiders roared out to a strong start in the fifth set, forcing Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke to use his second and final timeout after the Raiders expanded their lead to 8-3. Heidtke doesn't remember what he said to his team during the timeout and added the final push by his Cardinals was a 'blur' up until the final ball dropped.

“Just a lot of pride, just so proud of how our girls fought," Heidtke said of his thoughts after the final set.

Paige Steinmetz led the Cardinals with 22 kills to go with 15 digs and she hit more than 39 percent for the match. Sami Perlberg had 12 kills, 19 digs and four aces while Maddie Hunt had 11 kills and also hit better than 39 percent from the front row. Sophie Robinson had 10 kills and 11 digs against a Hudson defense Heidtke called 'incredible'.

“Hudson played really, really well. Credit to them, they played super well," Heidtke said. "They really put us in some tough positions and we had our backs against the wall for quite a while but (we) responded and played our game and focused on our side and pulled through.”

Maddy Bauer moved the Cardinal offense with 49 assists and also had a team-best 19 digs to go with two aces. Mykle Burhow added two aces and eight digs and Olivia Sanborn also had eight digs for the defense.

Robinson served strong to start set four as the Cardinals jumped out to a 7-0 lead before a Hudson timeout and poured it on from there with Hunt's kill closing out a dominant 25-7 win to even the match at two.

The Cardinals overcame early deficits of 5-2 and 16-11 in the first set to take a lead at 17-16 on a kill from Robinson. Steinmetz had a kill for the next point and Chi-Hi later led 19-16 before the Raiders closed strong, taking the lead 22-21 and closing out a set one win.

Chi-Hi grabbed the lead midway through the second set but held off a Hudson run to even the match at one. After Hudson tied the score at 21 but a kill from Steinmetz took a 22-21 lead. The Raiders later closed back within one at 23-22 before kills from Robinson and Hunt evened the match.

The Raiders mounted another comeback in the third set to grab a 2-1 lead. Hudson trailed 21-19 but coming out of a timeout scored the next four points to take a 23-21 lead and later used a block to close out the win in set three.

Chi-Hi defeated Hudson twice earlier in the season but Heidtke said matching up against the Raiders for a third time was a classic 'trap match' — facing a strong foe on its home court for a third time. But the Cardinals survived and advanced to the sectional finals for a second year in a row and will face the Wildcats after River Falls knocked out Marshfield in straight sets.

The top-seeded Cardinals and second-seeded Wildcats split their two meetings earlier this season. River Falls won the first matchup in three sets to win the Menomonie Sprawl on Aug. 27 and the Cardinals returned the favor with a four-set win to open Big Rivers play on Sept. 1 at Chi-Hi.

“The seeds held the way they were supposed to," Heidtke said. "It’s exciting to be able to play in the match to go state again this year and our goal is just to be up and go out and compete as hard as we can.”