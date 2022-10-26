Prep Volleyball Division 1 Sectionals: Focus on consistency key for Chi-Hi

At this point of the prep volleyball season, every team remaining in the playoffs is good.

Every team remaining has skills.

But to ultimately decide who will advance to next week’s state tournament in Green Bay — and perhaps who brings home some hardware — it will be the teams that play with consistency that have the best chance.

Consistent play on each point is the goal for Chi-Hi (39-2) as the top-seeded Cardinals enter Thursday’s Division 1 sectional semifinal at Hudson at 5 p.m. Chi-Hi has lost only one match since the start of September and opened the postseason last Saturday with a straight-set regional championship win over D.C. Everest.

“It’s just consistency,” Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke said of his team’s focus. “That’s what we’re going for at this point in the year.”

The Cardinals spent much of the regular season, often times weekend tournaments, trying new strategies and players in an effort to find what works best for the postseason. Sometimes those scenarios developed organically, such as in the championship game at the Menomonie Sprawl early in the season when senior setter Maddy Bauer was forced out of the lineup due to a bloody nose. Junior opposite hitter Paige Steinmetz moved to setter for the final points of a defeat to River Falls, but now the team knows if a similar situation develops again the team is prepared.

Consistent play has been a big reason the Cardinals are approaching 40 wins on the season. Since falling to the Wildcats in the championship at the Sprawl on Aug. 27, Chi-Hi has lost just three total sets. The Cardinals dropped one in a four-set win over River Falls to start Big Rivers play on Sept. 1 and also lost in three sets to state-ranked Rogers from Minnesota in a tournament in Hopkins, Minnesota, on Sept. 17.

The team believes it has been more consistent as the season has gone on.

“I know if we’re having a bad day everybody tries to bring that one person up because if your team’s a roller coaster that means your game is a roller coaster, but if your team is nice and consistent throughout all games and sets then everything will be nice and consistent,” Chi-Hi junior middle blocker Maddie Hunt said.

From the outsid,e repetition may look boring, but it’s vital for any team that wants to be playing in the Resch Center at the end of next week.

“It’s the same thing over and over, and research has shown about improvement in anything, you want keep improving what you’re strong at and manage your weaknesses and that’s really our focus,” Heidtke said. “We want to make sure we’re doing what we do really well, and then we slowly limit our weaknesses and hope we play our best game possible and our strengths outweigh our weaknesses.”

The Cardinals brought back many key players from last season’s sectional finalist and won the program’s first Big Rivers title since 2013 and ended the regular season ranked seventh in the final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 state coaches poll of the year.

“We know what we want so I think just as a team we’re working well together,” Chi-Hi senior outside hitter Sami Perlberg said.

There’s no shortage of familiarity for the Cardinals with the other three remaining sectional teams. Chi-Hi has played Hudson twice — winning both times in straight sets at the Sprawl and early in the conference season on Sept. 8. Chi-Hi split with River Falls in the regular season and defeated Marshfield at the start of the season.

But Heidtke said the fellow Big Rivers foes River Falls and Hudson are much different teams than the ones the Cardinals defeated at the start of the season.

Chi-Hi believes it is too — a more consistent one that can better utilize the team’s massive talents on a point-by-point basis.

Thursday’s Chi-Hi/Hudson and River Falls/Marshfield winners will meet on Saturday with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

“I’m just really thankful to spend another week with them,” Heidtke said. “Every day I get to go in the gym with this group, it’s just a bright spot of my day.”