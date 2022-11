Prep Volleyball Division 1 State: Early playing time paying off for Chi-Hi veterans

Maddy Bauer didn’t mince words.

When she first saw the varsity volleyball court as a freshman, she was horrified.

But three years later, the senior setter and many of her teammates are seeing the benefits of early playing time as Chi-Hi readies for the Division 1 state tournament.

Bauer and fellow senior Sami Perlberg are four-year players for the Cardinals, meaning as freshmen they were tasked with the unenviable position of seeing meaningful varsity action in the Big Rivers Conference against Division 1 programs.

“I was horrified,” Bauer said of her early experience. “It was scary because we were 14, 15 (years old) playing girls that were 18 and committed to DI colleges.”

That came in Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke’s second season leading the program, and while Bauer and Perlberg were physically prepared to play against the state’s largest schools, he knew there would be a learning curve for everything else.

“I think that is part of how we were able to build,” Heidtke said. “I think Sami and Maddy both will tell you that their freshmen year they wouldn’t call themselves great volleyball players, and sometimes that’s what you have to do. In order to get that experience, sometimes throwing them into the heat of the fire is what you need.”

Perlberg earned All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention as a freshman as she and Bauer would take on bigger roles with the Cardinals in the coming years.

The next season, Paige Steinmetz made the team as a freshman to join Perlberg and Bauer as key contributors on a team that showed more promise, finishing 11-3 in a COVID-19-shortened season, with all three losses coming to state-qualifying River Falls.

Last season as sophomores Sophie Robinson, Maddie Hunt and Mykle Buhrow joined the varsity team and as the roster played together more, the results improved. Chi-Hi posted a 37-3 record and advanced to the Division 1 sectional finals before falling to River Falls in five sets.

“I think as it went on I know I matured more and understood what a team was and that we needed team chemistry and it wasn’t just about the sport,” Perlberg said. “The skill level needs to be good for us to be good, but team chemistry is a huge part of it and working as a team and not individuals.”

At this point, the Cardinals have a number of multi-year contributors, and that veteran presence has served the team well, most notably in sectionals where Chi-Hi battled back from 2-1 set deficits to beat Hudson and River Falls to advance to state for the first time.

The trend has continued with another freshman joining the mix in Riley Terhark. The middle blocker has been able to work her way into a talented group of hitters and make her own mark with 76 kills and 28 solo blocks in 84 sets played with the Cardinals.

Chi-Hi (41-2) enters Thursday’s state quarterfinal matchup against Burlington (37-4) making its first trip to the state tournament, but many players have experience of what it’s like to be on a new stage and thrive.