Prep Volleyball Division 1 State: How the Chi-Hi volleyball program went from a losing record to its first state berth in four years

The path leading to the Chi-Hi volleyball team’s first trip to the Division 1 state tournament is a winding road paved with talent and hard work.

The Cardinals went 14-21 just three years ago but have been a program on the upswing each year since.

As Chi-Hi (41-2) prepares to start the state tournament as a No. 5 seed with a quarterfinal matchup against No. 4 Burlington (37-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Resch Center in Green Bay, it’s important to acknowledge the route it took to join the elite teams in Wisconsin as the Cardinals vie for a championships.

Embrace the vision

Luke Heidtke took over as head coach for the Cardinals in 2018 after several years as an assistant coach in the area.

Heidtke spent time with McDonell, Eau Claire Regis and Eau Claire North before getting his shot to lead a program with the Cardinals.

Chi-Hi had success at times prior to Heidtke’s arrival but never broke through to the state tournament. The program was a game away in 2013 under coach Tim Upward and was in sectionals as recently as 2014 under Tami Slowiak. The Cardinals won eight Big Rivers Conference titles prior to Heidtke’s arrival.

But after notching a solid 21-16 record in Heidtke’s first year with a veteran squad, the Cardinals went into 2019 with a more inexperienced roster, and it showed in a 14-21 campaign. The program has posted a better winning percentage in each season since 2019, and Heidtke has worked to help the program be better prepared for success.

“People don’t understand that coaching isn’t just August through October through November,” Heidtke said. “There’s contact days through the summer, there’s summer leagues that we set up, there’s different camps that we set up, including the youth camp.”

The most recent youth camp the program ran had nearly 200 kids involved, compared to less than 50 in Heidtke’s first year. Many of those players that were a part of Heidtke’s first camp are now part of the team’s strong junior class. Seniors Sami Perlberg and Maddy Bauer are four-year players with the Cardinals.

Heidtke happily admits he “stole” certain things from his previous coaching stops — be it drills from McDonell and Eau Claire Regis or a more laid back demeanor from coaching under Perris Cooley at Eau Claire North.

“If it works for people, why not do it?” Heidtke said.

Chi-Hi improved to 11-3 in a COVID-19-altered 2020 campaign with this year’s seniors and juniors filling many key roles as underclassmen. The team’s three losses that season came against eventual state qualifier River Falls.

“Even though the season was shortened, it was very promising to see the team develop,” Bauer said of 2020.

River Falls wall

If not for COVID, 2020 might be looked at as the breakthrough season for the Cardinals. Instead, it can be looked at as 2021 as the team jumped to a 37-3 record in a return to a more normal schedule and advanced to the sectional finals for the first time in eight years.

“I knew based on the talent we had returning we were going to be very competitive, and then a wonderful player named Sophie Robinson transferred in from Indiana,” Heidtke said. “Sometimes you get lucky, and that was a stroke of luck for us because she’s a great player.”

Chi-Hi only lost to one team all of last season — River Falls. The Wildcats beat the Cardinals at the Menomonie Sprawl at the start of the season and to close out the conference’s sixth straight conference championship in the regular season. River Falls swept both those meetings but had to outlast the Cards in five sets to win their sixth straight sectional championship in the postseason.

The two programs met in the championship game at the Menomonie Sprawl at the start of this season, a matchup the Wildcats won in three sets. Chi-Hi was dealt a big of bad luck in the final set when senior setter Bauer had to leave the game with a bloody nose and the Wildcats rallied to the victory.

But rather than be discouraged, the team was emboldened.

“The first time losing to them this season was another punch in the face, and after that game we knew what we wanted and we knew that we could achieve,” Perlberg said. “I think everyone on the team was just like, ‘No, we’re not losing to River Falls again.’”

Chi-Hi didn’t have to wait long for a rematch as the two programs met in Chippewa Falls five days later to start Big Rivers play. The Cardinals stayed true to their word, beating the Wildcats in four sets to set the tone in an unbeaten Big Rivers campaign.

The Cardinals lost only one other matchup during the regular season — a three-set loss to Class 4A state-ranked Rogers from Minnesota at a tournament in Hopkins, Minnesota, on Sept. 17. Chi-Hi earned the top seed in the sectional and after breezing past D.C. Everest for a regional championship, the Cardinals fell behind Hudson 2-1 in the sectional semifinals. After forcing a fifth set, Chi-Hi fell behind 8-3 before mounting a rally to beat the Raiders and face the Wildcats one more time for a trip to state.

Once again the Cardinals had to mount a rally, overcoming a 2-1 deficit against the Wildcats to win in five sets 17-15 and punch the program’s first-ever ticket to state.

Culture and work

The Cardinals roster is loaded with top-notch athletes who excel in other sports also find success on the volleyball court.

But talent alone doesn’t make a sectional champion.

Heidtke said the team has worked hard instilling the program’s pillars of team, culture, hard work and enthusiasm to find more success.

Much of that buy-in has come from maturity.

“The team chemistry helped and then just knowing what we wanted and setting goals for ourselves as a team was a huge part of it because we had things that we wanted to achieve, and it’s not just playing game after game,” Perlberg said. “It’s actually working up to a goal we had.”

That has propelled the Cardinals to unparalleled heights as the team hits state for the first time. The state tournament begins for the Cardinals on Thursday against a stellar Burlington program. The Demons won the Southern Lakes Conference title during the regular season and were ranked fifth in the final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association’s Division 1 state coaches poll of the regular season — two spots in front of Chi-Hi.

The one-two combo of senior hitters Abby Alan (285 kills) and Kenna Kornely (274 kills) have led the Burlington offense this season. Chi-Hi counters with a more balanced attack featuring four hitters (Paige Steinmetz, Sophie Robinson, Sami Perlberg, Maddie Hunt) with at least 162 kills, led by Steinmetz’s 370.

Regardless of how the weekend goes, the Cardinals know they have a recipe that can lead to success.

And their coach doesn’t forget the most important part of that mix.

“You can know that you have talent, but the girls have to buy into the culture, they have to buy into the hard work and they’re the ones that have to execute,” Heidtke said. “So you can think you’re going to be really good, but if they don’t buy in you’re not going to get the results you want.”

“So all credit needs to go to all players in our program who buy in every single day.”