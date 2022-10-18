Prep Volleyball Division 2 Regionals: Deep front row has Bloomer thinking big entering postseason

BLOOMER — A versatile and quick-moving offense helped the Bloomer volleyball team earn a share of the Western Cloverbelt Conference championship and a consistent state ranking during the regular season.

Now with the postseason underway, the Blackhawks are hoping that offense can carry the program a place it was just three short years ago — state.

Bloomer opened that quest on Tuesday with a straight set victory over Ellsworth (25-9, 25-12, 25-12) in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal contest.

The second-seeded Blackhawks (29-8) worked quickly to eliminate the fifteenth-seeded Panthers. Bloomer never trailed in any of the three sets and started each set with at least the first three points.

“We had a good practice last night," Bloomer coach Heather Henry said. "We worked on some different things. We’re opening up that next chapter in our book as we say for the postseason and we knew that we needed to come in and play our game."

Bloomer's game revolves around getting its deep group of hitters plenty of quick looks off passes from junior setter Amelia Herrick.

Senior outside hitter Bella Seibel and Herrick earned All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team honors during the regular season while junior middle hitter Katlyn Jones was a second team selection and junior outside hitter Ciarra Seibel was an honorable mention. That trio combined with senior right side Zoe Pielhop and junior middle hitter Isabel Rubenzer have given the Blackhawks plenty for opposing teams to keep an eye on.

Henry added her team went back to some things the team worked on at the start of the season, adding to its playbook for playoff time.

“We’re working a lot on new plays, (playing) faster coming out of nowhere so we get one block (from the opponent) and I feel like it’s going really well," Bella Seibel said.

Jones led the Blackhawks with nine kills with Bella Seibel adding eight. Herrick had a team-high 25 assists and also had three of the team's eight aces. Bella Seibel had 12 digs and Jensyn Skaar added 11 in the win from the libero position.

The setter Herrick has been a key part of the team's move to a 5-1 rotation this year with all the passing responsibilities falling on the junior's shoulders. But Herrick has more been more than up for the task for the offense.

“I feel like when Amelia gives us a perfect set we can hit every spot from anywhere," Ciarra Seibel said.

Bloomer ended the regular season in a three-way tie for the Western Cloverbelt title with McDonell and Stanley-Boyd and spent the fall ranked in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association's Division 2 state coaches poll — checking in as an honorable mention in the final poll of the season Tuesday.

The Blackhawks program is no stranger to postseason success. Bloomer has 17 playoff victories dating back to the start of the 2016 postseason including four regional championships and a trip to state in 2019. The team returned many key players from last year's regional finalist and Ciarra Seibel said the team's experience and chemistry have helped it thrive.

“I think is also helps that this team that we’re all so close, we’re all friends and we get along," Ciarra Seibel said. "It makes the energy so much better and we know how to pick each other up when we make a mistake.”

The team has reached the postseason and seniors Jensyn Skaar, Cicely Kiecker, Pielhop, and Bella Seibel know each time they step on the court it could be their last as a Blackhawk.

And Henry wants her team to never forget that.

“It’s literally laying it out on the floor," Henry said of her team's playoff approach. "Playing with dedication, passion every time that you step out there because you don’t know when the next point is going to be your last.”

The Blackhawks are the No. 2 seed in their half of the sectional behind Baldwin-Woodville, also an honorable mention in the final WVCA Division 2 poll.

Bloomer is back in action on Thursday with a tricky matchup against Rice Lake after the Warriors defeated Osceola. Rice Lake finished fifth out of eight in the Big Rivers Conference during the regular season as the league's lone Division 2 school.

“They’re a great group of girls and we’re working four more," Henry said of her team, referencing the number of wins needed to reach state. "Four more.”