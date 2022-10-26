Prep Volleyball Division 2 Sectionals: Tight-knit Bloomer playing its best at right time

BLOOMER — Chemistry is important in all sports.

But in volleyball, where six players need to move and think as one, it’s of the upmost importance.

Bloomer (31-8) is playing at high level entering Thursday’s Division 2 sectional semifinal matchup against Barron, and the Blackhawks believe the team’s chemistry is the No. 1 reason why.

It’s hard to argue as the Blackhawks have won 15 consecutive sets and eight matches in a row, including all three playoff matchups in straight sets.

“You rely on everybody. Volleyball is a team sport so if you play six together on the floor versus six individuals on the floor, it’s a huge difference,” Bloomer coach Heather Henry said.

Bloomer has four seniors with Jensyn Skaar, Cicely Keicker, Zoe Pielhop and Bella Seibel, but the team’s tight connection between its senior and junior classes have made the difference.

“This year we’re all so close and it’s like we love volleyball but we also love each other and we love playing with each other and we know our last game could be Thursday,” juinor setter Amelia Herrick said. “So we’re just cherishing every moment and playing hard.”

Bloomer tied McDonell and Stanley-Boyd for the Western Cloverbelt Conference championship during the regular season and spent the entire regular season ranked in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association’s Division 2 state poll. Bloomer started the season taking third out of 25 teams at the Warhawk Open in Whitewater. Bloomer later won a tournament in Osceola, defeating the second-ranked team in Division 3 St. Croix Falls in the championship game.

Overall, the team played well to start the year, but the players thought they had more to offer, and the Blackhawks have found that extra gear in recent weeks.

“I think we value each other so much that we don’t want to let anybody else down,” Kiecker said. “We all want it as much as the other person. So when I’m getting a ball it’s like I’m doing this to get my own dig, but also for everybody else so Amelia can set up the hitters and we can do it together.”

Henry said the team’s chemistry isn’t limited to the six players on the floor.

“Our bench is doing a great job,” Henry said. “They’re calling in, out, off, over, and that’s huge. Your bench is really just as important as those six players on the floor.”

Bloomer swept Ellsworth, Rice Lake and Ashland in the regional round and earned a home game for Thursday after Barron upset top-seeded Baldwin-Woodville. Barron finished third behind St. Croix Falls and Ashland in the Heart O’North during the regular season but took down the top seed on Saturday with three tight sets.

Junior outside hitter Hailee Halvorson had 20 kills for the Golden Bears in the regional championship victory and has a team-high 466 kills in 94 sets played this season. Bloomer has worked offensively with four players registering at least 200 kills — Katlyn Jones, Seibel, Ciarra Seibel and Isabel Rubenzer — the junior setter Herrick running the offense and the team’s defense anchored by Skaar, Kiecker and the Seibels.

At this point of the year, Henry said her team’s focus is more on her side of the net and making sure the Blackhawks are sharp at the things the team does well.

Thursday’s winner will move to Saturday’s sectional finals to face either West Salem or Platteville with a trip to state on the line. Bloomer advanced to state in 2019, and this year’s team has the goal of returning to the Resch Center. But that will require two wins, and the first would have to come versus a surging Golden Bears squad.

The players credited their community’s support in helping with Bloomer’s surge, and the Blackhawks will get one more chance to play in front of what should be a raucous crowd on Thursday.

“I feel like we all just have the common goal of just going to state, and we all want it so bad,” Skaar said. “Our mental toughness is way better than it’s ever been, and I think that’s what has really been helpful.”