Prep Volleyball Division 2 State: Bloomer gains motivation from seeing 2019 team reach state

BLOOMER — Katlyn Jones and Cicely Kiecker remember their reaction when they stepped foot inside the Resch Center to watch the Bloomer volleyball team in the Division 2 state semifinals in 2019.

“It was massive,” Jones said.

“It was huge,” added Kiecker.

Kiecker was a freshman then on the junior varsity squad, while Jones was in eighth grade. But that appearance by the Blackhawks under the state’s bright lights left an indelible mark that ultimately helped Jones, Kiecker and their Bloomer teammates bring the program back to state this year.

Bloomer (33-8) opens up the Division 2 tournament in Friday afternoon’s state semifinals as the No. 4 seed versus top-seeded Appleton Xavier (37-7).

State was a goal the team set at the start of the year but has been a dream even longer for this year’s roster. Kiecker watched from the wings after completing her freshman season on junior varsity as Bloomer made a run to the program’s first state tournament. The Blackhawks fell to eventual state runner-up McFarland in the semifinals, but the impact was irreplaceable.

“I thought it was so fun that our small town got to experience that, and everybody in the community was so excited for it because they’re also part of it,” Kiecker said.

One player that got a chance to play in the state game was senior Bella Seibel. As a freshman, Seibel worked her way into the Bloomer lineup down the stretch of the season and was tied for second on the team with three kills in the straight-set defeat to McFarland. Seibel added two digs and three block assists in the matchup.

“It was such a blur, but it was an amazing experience,” Seibel said of her first state experience. “It was crazy how all of our community showed up from such a little town.”

Seibel got to see first hand the work the 2019 team put in to do what no Bloomer team had done before. Prior to 2019, the Blackhawks had reached the sectional finals as recently as 2016 and 2018 but were beaten there. Now she’s a four-year varsity player, but at the time Seibel was simply a freshman who didn’t want to make a mistake.

“I’ll be honest, I was very scared of the upperclassmen,” Seibel said. “But they were so nice to me. They built my confidence. I was pretty scared playing in the playoffs and at the state tournament as a freshman, but they built my confidence and they were so proud of me.”

For this year’s team, advancing to state is about more than just themselves. It’s about the response the community has shown to the team every step of the way. Last Thursday’s sectional semifinal against Barron sold out the Bloomer gym before another raucous crowd followed the team to Arcadia for the sectional final.

That’s a feeling of support the team doesn’t take for granted.

“It’s my senior year so being able to finish this way is just absolutely amazing,” Kiecker said. “It would’ve been disappointing to end earlier, and no matter how far we get I’m just so proud to be there in the first place.”

Those sentiments of support are echoed by their head coach.

“Bloomer’s a small community,” Henry said. “We are all family here, and I think that’s just one of our biggest thing right now, too, is that we’re going to enjoy this journey, this experience and we are so incredibly grateful to be in this position to head to state.”