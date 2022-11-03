Prep Volleyball Division 2 State: Versatile Bloomer adjusts on fly in return to state

BLOOMER — Not much phases the Bloomer volleyball team.

The Blackhawks are willing to roll with the punches and have embraced some changes this fall in the program’s return to the Division 2 state tournament for the first time since 2019.

Bloomer (33-8) is the No. 4 seed in the tournament and will battle top-seeded Appleton Xavier (37-7) on Friday at 2 p.m. in the state semifinals.

For the team, it’s the realization of a goal that was first established at the start of the season.

“Versatility is one of our things that I’ll go back to that I talked about at the start of the season and honestly when we had our first practice at the beginning of the year state was their goal,” Bloomer coach Heather Henry said. “That’s what they had in their mind back in August when we started practice and this group of girls is very determined.”

Bloomer finished third out of 25 teams to start the year at the UW-Whitewater Warhawk invite and later won the a tournament in Osceola, defeating Division 3 state qualifier St. Croix Falls to do so. The Blackhawks edged McDonell 3-2 in a key Western Cloverbelt battle but fell to Stanley-Boyd in five sets a week later and ultimately split the league championship with both teams.

But Henry said no matter what has come Bloomer’s way this fall, the team has been able to handle it — most notably overcoming a loss in set one of last Saturday’s sectional championship victory over West Salem.

“We don’t allow one mistake to lead to two, lead to three, lead to four,” Henry said. “That really showed when we played West Salem on Saturday night. We played really level headed. We played very relaxed in the second, third and fourth set and we stayed in the green. We worried about the things that we could control and didn’t worry about the uncontrollables that were around us.”

The team made a move this year to a one setter system with junior Amelia Herrick taking over as the sole runner of the offense. The team did so in an effort to take advantage of its deep hitting core led by Katlyn Jones (294 kills), Bella Seibel (277 kills), Ciarra Seibel and Isabel Rubnezer (224 kills each) and Zoe Pielhop (82 kills) and run quicker on offense.

“I feel like we can adjust on the fly because we all trust each other,” senior defensive specialist Cicely Kiecker said. “So if somebody’s put in a new role we know they can do it. We’re going to trust that they have their job and we have ours.”

Bloomer prides itself on team chemistry and leaned on that camaraderie in a pair of tough sectional matchups. First the Blackhawks had to battle back from a 10-8 deficit to upend Barron in the sectional semifinals before last Saturday’s win against the Panthers.

Overall the Blackhawks enter state on an 11-match winning streak dating back to the team’s home invitational on Oct. 1, a tournament that featured three state-bound teams with Chi-Hi, McDonell and Bloomer. Henry played at Chi-Hi for coach Tami Slowiak before graduating in 2006. She went on to play at Viterbo University and coach for the V-Hawks and with her alma mater before joining the Bloomer staff in 2020. She ascended to the head coaching position in 2021 and was proud to see her alma mater, her alma mater’s next door neighbor, her own school and Heart O’North champion St. Croix Falls representing the area at state.

“This is a big thing for the Chippewa Valley,” Henry said. “Volleyball has always been a sport here but obviously within the last couple years club volleyball has really taken off and so it’s just a really neat thing to have three schools right here in the Chippewa Valley that are represented at state in Green Bay.”

The Blackhawks will face a tough test in the semifinals against the top-seeded Hawks. Appleton Xavier won the Bay Conference during the regular season and was Division 2’s top-ranked team in the final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll of the regular season.

Like Bloomer, Xavier offers a balanced group of attackers with five hitters registering at least 154 kills led by sophomore outside hitter Annika Kowalski with 280.

The winner will face either No. 2 Sauk Prairie or No. 3 Wisconsin Lutheran in Saturday’s state championship match.

“Bloomer’s a small community, “Henry said. “We are all family here and I think that’s just one of our biggest thing right now too is that we’re going to enjoy this journey, this experience and we are so incredibly grateful to be in this position to head to state.”