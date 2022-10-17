Prep Volleyball Division 4 Playoffs: Focus on communication key for McDonell and newcomers to back row

One season ago the McDonell volleyball team saw first hand just how important communication can be.

The Macks navigated an up and down regular season before turning it on in the postseason, all the way to a Division 4 state championship.

This fall the Macks (35-12) have been successful again and enter the Division 4 postseason as a top seed. McDonell is prioritizing communication once again, especially with a back row group playing those positions for the first time following the graduation of some heavy hitters.

“I think we expected there to be a lot of growth, we expected a lot of bumps in the road as they learned through things and got the experience and learned effective communication,” McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. “But they’re getting there. We’re making tons of improvement and I think that shows in our ability to play each match.”

Seniors Marley Hughes, Grace Goettl, Sydney Retzlaff and junior Aubrey Dorn have taken on the lion’s share of that work in the back. Hughes, Goettl and Dorn are known for their hitting ability while the libero Retzlaff flexes her defensive muscle in the back.

It’s been more responsibility for each player to take on, but that was expected as they returned from a state championship squad hungry for more.

“I think we learned a lot of lessons last year and we didn’t keep them in last year,” Goettl said. “We brought them into this season too and I think that helped us a lot.”

All four players saw court action in 2021. Hughes, Goettl and Dorn could be found around the net while Retzlaff saw much of her playing time while graduated senior Destiny Baughman was out of the lineup due to injury. So the players were not coming into the season short on experience. But each year is a new one which means a new group to get communication figured out with.

“The kids that are back there now had experience in the front row last year and they had to fill a bigger role,” Hanson said.

Retzlaff said that experience has helped the team pick additional responsibilities quickly. McDonell has spent the season ranked in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 4 state poll, most recently third last week. The Macks shared the Western Cloverbelt Conference championship with Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd and played in the first place game via tiebreaker, defeating Division 4’s top-ranked squad Marshfield Columbus in straight sets on Thursday.

For the Macks, communication is not as simple as saying who has the next ball. It is also about celebrating when a good play happens, moving on when something bad occurs and always being there to pick up a teammate if needed.

“It’s short-term memory loss,” Hughes said. “You’ve just got to forget the last play and get the next one.”

But with a game that moves as fast as volleyball, sometimes saying what needs to be said is easier said than done.

“It’s hard and it’s tiring to communicate all the time so we’ve really tried to come up with phrases that are helpful and give quick information without being a ton of words,” Hanson said.

McDonell comes into the postseason as the top seed in their half of the sectional and has a bye to Thursday’s regional semifinals where the winner of Tuesday’s No. 9 Prairie Farm at No. 8 Luck contest will be waiting.

The Macks could continue to play as home as far as the sectional semifinals if they keep winning, but have several strong foes to contend with including longtime nemesis’ Clayton and Eau Claire Immanuel as well as fellow Western Cloverbelt member Thorp.

The prep volleyball season is reaching a crescendo and for the team’s seniors that means at some point in the next few weeks their careers will be coming to an end. Witkowski said the team needs to play with a sense of urgency knowing from here on out, each game they play could be their last.

“I think in the past we’ve shown a lot of resiliency,” Hanson said. “Times where we’d give up a couple point runs or have our back against the wall a little bit we are pretty composed and I think that’s growth from the beginning of the year where we pushed back in those moments and I think that’s going to be great for us going into playoffs and I think we’re ready.

“We have room to improve yet but we’re on the right track.”