Prep Volleyball Division 4 Regionals: McDonell volleyball sweeps Eau Claire Immanuel for regional championship

The McDonell volleyball team was at a crossroad near the end of its first set in Saturday's Division 4 regional final against Eau Claire Immanuel.

The Lancers trailed 23-16 after a kill from Alayna Crawford but ran off seven straight points to tie the match at 23. But McDonell regained its composure to close out the set and ultimately the match in straight sets to earn a regional championship (26-24, 25-21, 25-18) at McDonell.

Marley Hughes put the team back out front 25-24 with one of her team-high 12 kills before an Immanuel error gave the Macks the set one victory.

“I think this group does a good job when their back’s against the wall and responding to that," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. "We obviously have some physical things we need to clean up in practice this week but they did what they needed to do.”

The Macks (37-12) have had a knack for bouncing back from opposing runs and are no stranger to the big stage as the reigning Division 4 state champions. But even with all that experience, communicating and staying positive are still things the team works hard at maintaining.

“I think we definitely had to communicate with each other and tell each other it’s OK, calm down," McDonell senior Sydney Retzlaff said. "These are high-stress situations (and) we just need to play through them. (If) one person makes a mistake we pick them up after that mistake.”

Following the first set the Macks got a chance to exhale and from there pulled away to earn the victory over the Lancers.

“Deep breath, we got it, calm down, we’ve been here before multiple times,” McDonell senior Josie Witkowski said of the discussion after the first set.

Crawford added eight kills and three blocks in a big performance for the junior while Aubrey Dorn had five kills, nine blocks, two digs and a block as the Macks advance to host Turtle Lake in Thursday's sectional semifinals.

Gracie Goettl had seven kills while Emily Cooper and Abby Bresina had 14 assists apiece. Cooper and Bresina also had six digs apiece and Bresina had one ace.

The Macks and Lancers are no strangers to each other in the postseason. McDonell outlasted the Lancers in a five-set thriller in last year's regional finals on the way to the state crown.

“I think that both teams go out and compete," Hanson said of the matchup against Immanuel. "That’s what sports are about and he (Immanuel coach Joe Lau) obviously prepared his team really well to come out and play hard because they did that. They were scrappy and they kept the ball in play.”

The top-seeded Macks swept Prairie Farm in Thursday's regional semifinals and overall have advanced to sectionals in six of the last seven seasons.

Turtle Lake has knocked out the two and three seeds in the half-section, defeating third-seeded Thorp in four sets on Thursday before knocking out second-seeded Clayton in straight sets on Saturday night. The two teams have met once this season with McDonell sweeping a two-set matchup at the Bloomer invite on Oct. 1.

Thursday's winner will face either Mercer or Prentice in Saturday's sectional championship in Clear Lake.