Prep Volleyball Division 4 Sectionals: McDonell leans on big-game experience

It’s a phrase the McDonell volleyball team has heard countless times from head coach Kat Hanson.

“We’ve been here before.”

The defending Division 4 state champion Macks have no shortage of big game experience — be it on the volleyball court, basketball court or softball diamond — entering Thursday’s sectional semifinals against Turtle Lake, and the team has had to draw upon that many times, including in Saturday’s straight-set regional championship victory over Eau Claire Immanuel.

“I think it’s helpful to pick them up and say, ‘You’ve been here before,’” Hanson said. “You’ve been here multiple times in different sports. You’ve been in big games. You know how to respond, you know what works. I think that really helps us mentally be able to help those situations.”

Many of the players were on the floor or bench for the Macks during last year’s state championship victory. But many more were also on the girls basketball team that has made back-to-back trips to the state tournament as well as the softball team that spent the last few seasons battling for Western Cloverbelt championships and made a run to the Division 5 sectional finals in 2021.

“Being able to be in that moment and calm your nerves and let the adrenaline not take over, obviously that’s such a big part of the game, but to be able to calm yourself down so you can focus (is important),” McDonell senior Josie Witkowski said.

McDonell led the first set of Saturday’s regional 23-16 before the Lancers mounted a rally, scoring the next seven points to tie the game at 23. The Macks took two timeouts during that stretch to slow the team down, and in their timeout after the second the team heard the familiar refrain from their coach — we’ve been here before.

Marley Hughes buried a kill on the next point before a Lancer error pushed the Macks to a victory and sparked the sweep.

“We were very tight, very close, but we knew how to fight through that and make sure we made the smart play to get there,” Hughes said of that moment.

McDonell (37-12) entered the postseason as the top-ranked team in the final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 4 state poll of the regular season. The Macks have navigated some bumps in the road, including 1-3 and 3-3 efforts at the Lake Country Lutheran and Altoona invites, respectively. But Hanson has been pleased with the resolve her team has shown bouncing back when things go awry.

“I think this group does a good job when their back’s against the wall and responding to that,” Hanson said after Saturday’s win. “We obviously have some physical things we need to clean up in practice this week, but they did what they needed to do.”

The Macks face a unique challenge on Thursday with the Lakers. Turtle Lake (18-19) has knocked off the second and third seeds in recent wins, beating Thorp in the regional finals before sweeping fellow Central Lakeland Conference foe Clayton in the regional final. McDonell beat Turtle Lake in straight sets at the Bloomer invite on Oct. 1 but did so with standout junior middle hitter Mackenzie Tarman recently returning from injury. Tarman had a team-high 10 kills in Saturday’s victory and has 217 kills in just 58 sets played this season to go with 14 solo blocks.

Thursday’s matchup marks the second time in three seasons the Macks and Lakers have met in sectionals. McDonell scored a four-set win in the sectional final en route to a state runner-up finish in 2020.

“I think it’s important to remember that we have to take care of our side and while executing our gameplan to be successful to take them out of theirs,” Hanson said of facing Turtle Lake. “I think we’re capable of doing that, but they’re obviously a very good team.”

Thursday’s winner will face either Mercer or Prentice in Saturday’s sectional championship game.