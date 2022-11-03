Prep Volleyball Division 4 State: Battle-tested McDonell returns to state with chance to defend championship

Not all paths to the state volleyball tournament are the same.

Even when a team has many of the same players from one year to the next.

McDonell (39-12) won the Division 4 state championship a season ago and enters Friday’s state semifinals as the No. 1 seed and will square off against No. 4 Wonewoc-Center (25-4) at 9 a.m. Friday at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Last year’s title team was a squad full of talent that found the winning combination late in the year on the way to the title.

This year’s Macks have had their ups and downs, but it’s been less of a roller coaster.

“We learned a lot of lessons last year, and we’ve been able to carry them into this year,” senior Gracie Goettl said. “So it’s like a calming sense like we’re capable of it.”

One of those lessons is the importance of communication, to the point of saying too much to make sure a message gets across.

The team entered the season with a goal of returning to Green Bay, and in the midst of a dominant postseason run, the Macks have done just that.

“I think we definitely — at the start of the year when we set our goals — we had to simplify things into what we can control and what we can’t, and we simply settled on getting better every day and at the end of the season if we felt like we got better every day, we felt we’d have a good chance to be playing in Green Bay,” McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. “And that’s exactly where we are.”

McDonell had an up-and-down effort in taking 10th place out of 40 teams at the Menomonie Sprawl to start the season. The team started to find its footing as the calendar turned to September with home tournament wins at the Deb Roesler Memorial and Diocesan tourneys.

McDonell’s bid for a Western Cloverbelt title met a setback with a 3-2 loss at Bloomer on Sept. 22 and was followed by a 1-3 effort in a tournament hosted by Lake Country Lutheran on Sept. 24; the team later went 3-3 at an invite in Altoona. The Macks ultimately shared the Western Cloverbelt title with Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd. By tiebreaker, the Macks earned the right to play the top seed from the East, sweeping then Division 4 top-ranked Marshfield Columbus for the title.

The Macks have been on fire in recent weeks, winning their last 15 sets since the Cloverbelt Crossover championships win over the Dons. McDonell had to weather spirited starts by Eau Claire Immanuel and Turtle Lake in the first set of eventual playoff sweeps, and Hanson has credited her team’s poise in staying focused and not allowing streaks from opponents to snowball into bigger runs.

This McDonell team is loaded with state volleyball tournament experience — be it from last year’s run to a state championship at the Resch Center or from the 2020 team that finished as a runner-up.

“The awe of that building and the media that’s there and the fan presence and the locker room, everything that’s so different it will be new for some kids but for some kids while it’s still neat and exciting, it’s not brand new,” Hanson said of the experience. “So hopefully that will help calm some of our nerves.”

The Macks will face a familiar foe in the semifinals with the Wolves. McDonell defeated Wonewoc-Center in straight sets in the semifinals at state last year and are back for the second time in program history. The Wolves are led offensively by 5-10 junior outside hitter Kelsey Justman with 562 kills. Justman led the team with 10 kills in last year’s semifinal matchup and hit better than .450 in the contest.

McDonell has gotten offense from all over its lineup this season with six hitters registering at least 116 kills, led by Marley Hughes with 370.

The winner of Friday’s semifinal will face either No. 2 Athens or No. 3 Monticello on Saturday morning for a state championship.

“Looking back at our journey now, it’s really neat to see their progress as a team and what it takes to become a true team,” Hanson said. “At the end of the day, at the end of the season that’s what truly matters, and I think that we’ve already been successful in that category and the rest is just icing on the cake.”