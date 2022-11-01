Prep Volleyball Division 4 State: McDonell loads up schedule with high-caliber opponents

One look at the McDonell volleyball team’s record hardly tells the story.

The Macks (39-12) are the No. 1 seed in the Division 4 field coming into Friday’s semifinal against Wonewoc-Center at 9 a.m. at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

McDonell has as many losses (12) as the other three teams in the field combined, but that number comes as a result of the schedule the Macks play. The team set up a gauntlet of a lineup of opponents — which may lead to more losses, but also more opportunities to learn.

“That is definitely an intentional part in our scheduling because we want our weaknesses to be exposed so we have a chance to fix them,” McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. “If nothing ever gets exposed, then we don’t know what we don’t know, and so we intentionally challenge our kids so that we can see what that feels like. We can see the pace of a different game, we can see what we need to better on so we can get better every day.”

McDonell has eight wins over teams that were ranked in the final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state polls to end the regular season. The Macks have two wins over Stanley-Boyd and Marshfield Columbus and one against La Crosse Aquinas, Wausau Newman, Bloomer and Mercer.

The Macks have losses to Division 1 state-bound Chi-Hi and Division 3 state-bound St. Croix Falls, two losses to Division 1 sectional qualifier Hudson, a loss to Big Rivers school Eau Claire Memorial and one to Baldwin-Woodville, a team that was a top seed in its Division 2 half sectional.

Along with those state-ranked wins, the Macks have also beaten Rice Lake and Eau Claire Memorial from the Big Rivers as a part of a loaded schedule of teams of all sizes. McDonell shared the Western Cloverbelt Conference title with Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd but also had to work to win tough matchups against Cadott and Eau Claire Regis.

Seeing teams of those caliber has paid big dividends for the Macks.

“I know in more competitive games when we play state teams that it’s a different feeling,” senior Gracie Goettl said. “You want to get better and you know everybody there is super good so it’s like this competitive feeling, and it serves us well for these big games at state.”

Since playing Hudson twice and Eau Claire Memorial once as a part of the Altoona invitational near the end of the regular season, the Macks have won their last five games overall with each victory coming in straight sets. In all, McDonell has not lost to a Division 4 school yet this season.

That’s why the Macks enter the state tournament as not only the defending champion, but the top seed in the field.