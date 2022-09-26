Prep Volleyball: Passion fuels rise for Stanley-Boyd's Brenner

Emily Brenner fell in love with volleyball at an early age.

And now she’s seeing just how far that passion can take her.

The Stanley-Boyd senior has emerged as one of the top players in the area and is leading a stout Oriole squad aiming higher after finishing one round away from state a season ago.

Brenner’s future with the sport is secure as she has committed to play at UW-River Falls beginning next year. But her roots with the sport go back to middle school, when she tried it out at the club level.

“I found it really fun to just hit the ball,” Brenner said. “That’s my favorite thing to do. Especially having teams that keep you up and keep you going. It’s pretty fun.”

It’s that combination of activity and camaraderie that helped her gain a passion for the sport as well as the drive to work at it.

Stanley-Boyd coach Karley Wiensch was the program’s C-team coach when Brenner entered high school and knew it wouldn’t take long for Brenner to make a difference.

As a freshman, Brenner logged significant varsity time before taking on a bigger role in a shortened 2020 campaign. But it was her junior campaign where Brenner truly emerged as an all-around force on the court. Brenner stacked up both the stats and accolades as an outside hitter with the Orioles, earning Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 3 first team all-state honors as well as first team All-Western Cloverbelt and All-Chippewa County accolades.

Brenner led the Orioles to the Division 3 sectional finals, where Stanley-Boyd fell in four sets to Oconto. For the season, Brenner tallied 466 kills, 373 digs, 39 aces and 17 blocks in her breakout campaign.

“Her leadership on the court helped carry us to the sectional finals,” former Stanley-Boyd coach Rainy Antolak said after Brenner’s junior season. “She never gets down and does everything she can to make her team successful.”

Brenner has come a long way with her skill, especially from the service line. As a freshman, Brenner said she would be nervous about serving but said repetition and added confidence have helped her.

“I remember missing a lot of serves, and I was terrified to go back and serve as a freshman, and now I’m really confident,” Brenner said.

Now an all-around threat, Brenner has become someone opposing teams have to account for at all times on the court.

“I take a lot of pride in it because it is hard,” Brenner said of her versatility. “But I feel like there’s a lot of hard spots. Middle is hard. Outside (is hard). Everything is hard. It’s just how hard you work for it.”

Opposing coaches have taken notice of how hard Brenner has worked to up her game. After a recent match, McDonell coach Kat Hanson referred to Brenner’s skill set as “insane” and said her team needed to account for Brenner at all times.

“She’s a good player,” Hanson said of Brenner. “She can see our blocks, she can see our defender and she puts it where we’re not.”

Stanley-Boyd (19-6) enters this week tied with McDonell, Eau Claire Regis and Thorp for second in the Western Cloverbelt standings at 2-1, one game behind unbeaten Bloomer. The Orioles host Fall Creek on Tuesday before an important contest at Bloomer on Thursday.

Once she graduates next spring, Brenner heads to River Falls to play in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for coach Dipen Patel and his staff. The Falcons are 13-5 on the young season and when that time comes, Brenner is excited for the opportunity to play at the next level.

“I really like the girls there. They’re really exciting,” Brenner said. “The girls I’ll be playing with next year are also really fun, and they have a new coach so I really wanted to see how that worked.”

But Brenner and her Oriole teammates still have plenty of business to take care of this fall. Stanley-Boyd is in the hunt for a conference championship and has big goals coming off last season’s playoff push. Brenner is grateful for her family and teammates being there for her all along the way and said as long as they stick together, Stanley-Boyd can achieve great things the rest of the season.

“I still think it’s more communication on our side and being able to keep that energy through however five sets, three sets,” Brenner said.

It’s a winning mentality Brenner leads by that the first-year coach Wiensch likes to see.

“She has the intensity,” Wiensch said. “She’s going to play college, she has that caliber of play and the drive. She has really good drive. She wants to win.”

Upcoming Games Date Opponent Tuesday Fall Creek Thursday at Bloomer Oct. 4 Eau Claire Regis Oct. 6 at Osseo-Fairchild

Standings Western Cloverbelt Record Bloomer 3-0 Eau Claire Regis 2-1 McDonell 2-1 Stanley-Boyd 2-1 Thorp 2-1 Fall Creek 1-2 Cadott 0-3 Osseo-Fairchild 0-3