Prep Volleyball Playoffs: Chi-Hi, McDonell earn No. 1 seeds

The Chi-Hi and McDonell volleyball teams have earned No. 1 seeds in their respective divisional brackets for the upcoming playoffs.

The Cardinals (38-2) are a No. 1 seed in their Division 1 sectional and have a bye until the regional finals on Saturday, Oct. 22 where they will face the winner of the semifinal matchup of No. 9 Stevens Point at No. 8 D.C. Everest. Chi-Hi was ranked No. 7 in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state coaches poll.

McDonell (34-12) is a No. 1 seed in Division 4 and has a bye to Thursday's regional semifinal where the Macks will host the winner of No. 9 Prairie Farm at No. 8 Luck. The Macks were ranked No. 3 in the latest Division 4 state coaches poll and is the defending Division 4 state champion.

Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd each earned No. 2 seeds in their respective playoff brackets.

The Blackhawks (28-8) are a No. 2 seed in Division 2 behind top-seeded Baldwin-Woodville and start the postseason in Tuesday's regional quarterfinals against No. 15 Ellsworth. Bloomer is an honorable mention in the latest Division 2 state coaches poll.

The Orioles (28-6) are seeded No. 2 in Division 3 behind Edgar and begin the postseason on Tuesday by hosting No. 15 Necedah in the quarters. Stanley-Boyd is seeded eighth in the latest Division 3 state coaches poll.

Cadott is seeded fifth in the same Division 3 bracket and hosts No. 12 Augusta in the regional quarterfinals.

Cornell is the No. 5 seed in the Division 4 bracket where McDonell is the top seed and begins the postseason by hosting No. 12 Siren on Tuesday. Thorp is the No. 3 seed and welcomes nearby No. 14 Owen-Withee, No. 7 Gilman hosts No. 10 Frederic, No. 13 New Auburn is at No. 4 Eau Claire Immanuel and No. 15 Lake Holcombe plays at No. 2 Clayton.

The postseason begins with Tuesday's regional quarterfinals with winners advancing to Thursday's semifinals before those victors play again on Saturday in the regional finals. Sectional semifinals will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27 with winners there moving one game from state to the sectional finals on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The WIAA State Volleyball Championships take place Nov. 3-5 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.